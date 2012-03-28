版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 05:32 BJT

U.S. charges JetBlue pilot with interfering during flight

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28 U.S. authorities filed a criminal complaint on Wednesday against a JetBlue pilot who caused a disturbance on board a flight to Las Vegas, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Amarillo, Texas, according to the complaint.

Flight 191 from New York was diverted to Amarillo, Texas, on Tuesday, following what federal authorities described as erratic behavior by captain Clayton Frederick Osbon, 49, who passengers said had to be restrained after he pounded on the locked cockpit door.

Osbon was suspended while the FBI investigates the incident, the airline said on Wednesday.

