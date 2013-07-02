UPDATE 1-Former Tiffany exec charged in jewelry theft

By Francesca Trianni
NEW YORK, July 2 A woman who once worked as an
executive at jeweler Tiffany & Co was arrested on
Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1 million
worth of jewelry from her former employer, authorities said.
Tiffany, the fabled New York luxury jewelry store, confirmed
it was the company cited in the federal criminal complaint filed
against Ingrid Lederhaas-Okun, its former vice president of
product development.
Lederhaas-Okun, 46, was taken into custody at her home in
Darien, Connecticut, accused of wire fraud and interstate
transportation of stolen property, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
said in a statement that accompanied the criminal complaint.
As an executive in product development, Lederhaas-Okun was
allowed to take jewelry to potential manufacturers to determine
the cost of production, it said.
Instead of returning the items to the store, Lederhaas-Okun
would report the jewelry missing or damaged, the complaint said.
It said the items included bracelets, earrings and pendants made
of diamonds, platinum and gold.
Lederhaas-Okun sold them for some $1.3 million to a leading
international buyer and reseller, falsely claiming they were her
own, it said.
"As alleged, Ingrid Lederhaas-Okun went from a vice
president at a high-end jewelry company to jewel thief," Bharara
said in the statement.
The criminal complaint does not name Tiffany explicitly,
only saying she worked at "one of the world's premier high-end
jewelers (which is) headquartered in midtown Manhattan" where
the items went missing.
Lederhaas-Okun left her job in a downsizing in February,
when the jewelry company undertook an inventory to find she had
checked out some 165 pieces of jewelry in four months that had
not been returned, the complaint said.
The company conducts a daily inventory of items valued at
more than $25,000, but each of the missing pieces was valued at
less than $10,000, it said.
Lederhaas-Okun appeared on Tuesday before a U.S. Magistrate
judge who allowed her to remain free on a $250,000 bond secured
by $25,000 in cash or property.
Her next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 1.
If convicted, she faces a maximum potential sentence of 30
years in prison.
Sabrina Shroff, an attorney who represented her at the court
appearance, declined to comment.