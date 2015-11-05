Ex-JPMorgan U.S. adviser pleads guilty to embezzling $22 million

NEW YORK Nov 5 A former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment adviser pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing at least $22 million from client accounts, money his lawyer said was used to gamble on sporting events and trade in stock options.

Michael Oppenheim, 49, pleaded in Manhattan federal court to charges of embezzlement and securities fraud, nearly seven months after he was arrested in April.

"Judge, I am ashamed of my conduct," Oppenheim told U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres. "I wish I had been caught sooner."

Under a plea agreement, Oppenheim has agreed to waive his right to appeal any prison term of about 10 years or less and forfeit $22.4 million and pay $27.3 million in restitution. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15.

According to U.S. prosecutors and securities regulators, Oppenheim worked with about 500 wealthy clients as a vice president and private client adviser in JPMorgan's midtown Manhattan offices.

Prosecutors said that from 2008 to 2015, Oppenheim persuaded clients to let him withdraw some of their money, in some cases millions of dollars, falsely claiming he would invest it in low-risk municipal bonds.

In other cases, Oppenheim, who lived in Livingston, New Jersey, simply took their money without permission, prosecutors said.

Paul Shechtman, Oppenheim's lawyer, said his client had a lifelong gambling problem and used the money to bet on options and sports tournaments.

"The difference between this time and the earlier times in his life is he had access to more money and wrongfully took it," Shechtman said.

At the time of Oppenheim's arrest, JPMorgan issued a statement saying it had alerted U.S. authorities to the matter, noting that it was "angry that this person violated the trust our clients place in us."

The case is U.S. v. Oppenheim, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-548. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Richard Chang)