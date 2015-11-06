UPDATE 1-Ex-JPMorgan U.S. adviser pleads guilty to embezzling $22 million

(Updates with details of number of investors impacted, how
money was used)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 5 A former JPMorgan Chase & Co
investment adviser pleaded guilty on Thursday to
stealing at least $22 million from client accounts, money his
lawyer said was used to gamble on sporting events and trade in
stock options.
Michael Oppenheim, 49, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal
court to charges of embezzlement and securities fraud, nearly
seven months after he was arrested in April.
"Judge, I am ashamed of my conduct," Oppenheim told U.S.
District Judge Analisa Torres. "I wish I had been caught
sooner."
Under a plea agreement, Oppenheim has agreed to waive his
right to appeal any prison term of about 10 years or less. His
sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
According to U.S. prosecutors and securities regulators,
Oppenheim worked with about 500 wealthy clients as a vice
president and private client adviser in JPMorgan's midtown
Manhattan offices.
Prosecutors said that from 2008 to 2015, Oppenheim persuaded
clients to let him withdraw some of their money, in some cases
millions of dollars, falsely claiming he would invest it in
low-risk municipal bonds.
In other cases, Oppenheim, who lived in Livingston, New
Jersey, simply took their money without permission, prosecutors
said.
Paul Shechtman, Oppenheim's lawyer, said his client had a
lifelong gambling problem and used the money to bet on options
and sports tournaments.
"The difference between this time and the earlier times in
his life is he had access to more money and wrongfully took it,"
Shechtman said.
Prosecutors said the money was also used for personal
expenses such as a home loan and bills. In court, Oppenheim said
the fraud affected 10 of the wealthy clients that he advised.
At the time of Oppenheim's arrest, JPMorgan issued a
statement saying it had alerted U.S. authorities to the matter,
noting that it was "angry that this person violated the trust
our clients place in us."
The case is U.S. v. Oppenheim, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-548.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Christian Plumb)