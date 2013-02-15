Lender Processing in $35 mln criminal accord with US

Feb 15 The mortgage servicing company Lender
Processing Services Inc has agreed to pay $35 million to
resolve criminal fraud violations over a six-year scheme to
prepare and file more than 1 million fraudulently signed and
notarized mortgage documents nationwide, the U.S. Department of
Justice said on Friday.
LPS entered into a non-prosecution agreement that requires
it to make the payment, which includes penalties and forfeiture,
and meet other conditions such as making various disclosures to
the government, the Justice Department said.
The agreement follows the Nov. 20, 2012, guilty plea of
Lorraine Brown, the former chief executive of LPS' DocX LLC
unit, to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud
over the scheme, which ran from 2003 to 2009.
LPS is based in Jacksonville, Florida.