Lender Processing in $35 mln criminal accord with US

Feb 15 The mortgage servicing company Lender Processing Services Inc has agreed to pay $35 million to resolve criminal fraud violations over a six-year scheme to prepare and file more than 1 million fraudulently signed and notarized mortgage documents nationwide, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

LPS entered into a non-prosecution agreement that requires it to make the payment, which includes penalties and forfeiture, and meet other conditions such as making various disclosures to the government, the Justice Department said.

The agreement follows the Nov. 20, 2012, guilty plea of Lorraine Brown, the former chief executive of LPS' DocX LLC unit, to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud over the scheme, which ran from 2003 to 2009.

LPS is based in Jacksonville, Florida.