N.Y. lawyer gets 6 months in prison for Maxim magazine deal fraud

NEW YORK, April 21 A New York lawyer was
sentenced on Thursday to six months in prison for participating
in a fraudulent scheme in which a con man impersonated his
successful father in order to raise money to buy Maxim magazine.
Harvey Newkirk, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff in Manhattan, four months after he was convicted of
committing wire fraud in helping convicted felon Calvin Darden
Jr secure financing for the failed $31 million deal.
Rakoff also ordered Newkirk to pay $3.1 million in
restitution.
Prosecutors said that scheme involved lying to lenders and
having Darden impersonate his father, Calvin Darden Sr, a former
United Parcel Service Inc executive who lenders were
falsely told was putting up collateral for the loans.
Prosecutors said Newkirk around 2009 met Darden, a former
stockbroker who had recently served 4-1/2 years in a New York
state prison for having stolen almost $6 million from three Wall
Street firms and eight investors.
They began pursuing the deal to buy the men's magazine in
2013, while Newkirk was a counsel at the law firm Bryan Cave
LLP, prosecutors said.
Darden and Newkirk repeatedly lied to lenders in the
process, prosecutors said, providing fake bank account
statements and emails to lenders to borrow more than $8 million
and were attempting to secure another $20 million to buy Maxim.
Newkirk also helped Darden forge documents saying the elder
Darden, a board member at Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc and
Target Corp and ex-senior vice president for operations
at UPS, would provide collateral, prosecutors said.
While Darden's father was involved in the deal, prosecutors
said he swore that he had no financial involvement in it and was
instead trying to help his son following his prior run-in with
the law.
Their efforts led to the 2013 announcement that Maxim's
then-owner, Alpha Media Group Inc, partly owned by private
equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, would sell
the magazine to a company headed by Calvin Darden Sr.
The $31 million deal fell apart, and Darden was arrested in
February 2014. He later pleaded guilty and testified against
Newkirk. Alpha Media eventually sold Maxim to Biglari Holdings
Inc.
The case is U.S. v. Newkirk, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00534.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)