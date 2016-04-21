UPDATE 1-N.Y. lawyer gets 6 months in prison for Maxim magazine deal fraud

(Adds details from court hearing)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 21 A New York lawyer was
sentenced on Thursday to six months in prison for participating
in a fraudulent scheme in which a con man impersonated his
successful father in order to raise money to buy Maxim magazine.
Harvey Newkirk, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff in Manhattan, four months after he was convicted of
committing wire fraud in helping convicted felon Calvin Darden
Jr secure financing for the failed $31 million deal.
Prosecutors said that scheme involved lying to lenders and
having Darden impersonate his father, Calvin Darden Sr, a former
United Parcel Service Inc executive who lenders were
falsely told was putting up collateral for the loans.
Rakoff, who ordered Newkirk to pay $3.1 million in
restitution, said Newkirk "used his position as a lawyer to
commit a knowing and wilful fraud, and that can't be ignored."
Newkirk, who is planning to appeal, in court said that while
he contested the charges, he had made mistakes and should not
have trusted Darden.
"I am so sorry for the impact of my actions on my wife and
children," he said.
Prosecutors said Newkirk around 2009 met Darden, an
ex-stockbroker who had recently served 4-1/2 years in a New York
state prison for stealing almost $6 million from three Wall
Street firms and eight investors.
They began pursuing the deal to buy the men's magazine in
2013, while Newkirk was a counsel at the law firm Bryan Cave
LLP, prosecutors said.
Darden and Newkirk provided fake bank account statements and
emails to lenders to borrow more than $8 million and tried to
secure another $20 million to buy Maxim, prosecutors said.
Newkirk also helped Darden forge documents saying the elder
Darden, a board member at Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc and
Target Corp and ex-senior vice president for operations
at UPS, would provide collateral, prosecutors said.
While Darden's father was involved in the deal, prosecutors
said he swore he had no financial involvement in it and was
instead trying to help his son after his legal troubles.
Their efforts led to the 2013 announcement that Maxim's
then-owner, Alpha Media Group Inc, partly owned by private
equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, would sell
Maxim to a company headed by Calvin Darden Sr.
The deal fell apart, and Darden was arrested in February
2014. He later pleaded guilty and testified against Newkirk.
Alpha Media eventually sold Maxim to Biglari Holdings Inc.
The case is U.S. v. Newkirk, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00534.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman, Bernard Orr)