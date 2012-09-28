版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 14:01 BJT

Five killed in Minneapolis shooting, including gunman -police

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept 28 Four people died after a gunman opened fire inside a Minneapolis sign company on Thursday before apparently killing himself, a police spokesman said.

Three others were in critical condition after the shooting, Minneapolis Police spokesman Steve McCarty said.

He declined to identify those killed or wounded.

