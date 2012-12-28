Tale of two cities: Chicago murder rate spikes, New York falls

* Chicago says 80 percent of victims African-American
* Gang violence blamed for Chicago murder spike
* New York says stop-and-frisk reduces deaths, shootings
* Theft of Apple products increases grand larceny
By James B. Kelleher and Jonathan Allen
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Dec 28 In a sharp contrast
between two of the nation's largest cities, Chicago recorded its
499th murder of 2012 on Thursday night while New York reported
414 murders as of Friday even though it has more than three
times the population, according to police.
Plagued by gang violence, Chicago surpassed last year's
murder total of 433 in October and is set for the highest rate
of homicide since the third largest U.S. city recorded 512 in
2008. The number is likely to top 500 on the last weekend of the
year.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced on Friday that
the nation's largest city could finish the year with the lowest
number of murders and shootings since 1963, when it began
keeping comparable data. The number of murders this year in New
York is only about one-fifth the total of 2,245 homicides
recorded in the peak year of 1990.
CHICAGO LEADERS FRUSTRATED
The rising murder rate has frustrated Chicago Police
Commissioner Garry McCarthy and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who
promised to make the city's streets safer when he took office in
May 2011.
"It's unacceptable," McCarthy said in an interview with
Reuters on Friday.
New York's Bloomberg trumpeted the news with Police
Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a police recruit graduation
ceremony in the borough of Brooklyn.
Kelly attributed the decline to the increasing use of
stop-and-frisk tactics, when police can stop and search people
on the street they consider suspicious.
"We're preventing crimes before someone is killed and before
someone else has to go to prison for murder or other serious
crimes," Kelly said in a statement.
Civil rights groups and some local politicians have
criticized stop-and-frisk tactics, saying that most people
stopped turn out to be innocent, and they unfairly target black
and Latino men. The practice is the subject of a federal court
case over whether it is unconstitutional.
New York has also spent $185 million to settle lawsuits
filed against the police during the fiscal year 2011. A total of
8,882 suits were filed against the NYPD, a 10 percent increase
from the prior year, according to a report by the city's
comptroller's office.
MOST VICTIMS AFRICAN-AMERICAN
Chicago's McCarthy said the city's high murder rate, up 18
percent over last year as of Dec. 16, was due to gang violence.
Eighty percent of the homicides were gang-related and 80 percent
of the victims were African-Americans, he said.
Blacks make up about 33 percent of the city's population,
according to the 2011 estimate from the U.S. Census.
In August, six people were murdered in the city on a single
weekend day, the highest one-day death toll of 2012.
McCarthy and other officials blame the surge on a
splintering of the city's traditional gangs and the rise of new
cliques and factions that are vying, often violently, for
control of turf on the city's south and west sides.
The spike in homicides was especially dramatic in the first
quarter of the year, when murders jumped 66 percent. So far in
the fourth quarter, McCarthy said, the murder rate is down 15
percent compared with the same period last year. Police have
arrested 7,000 more gang members this year than in 2011, he
said.
"We're doing what we can do and it's working," McCarthy
said.
After mounting criticism of Emanuel and McCarthy earlier
this year, the police chief announced a shakeup of his
department, transferring some police managers among districts to
bolster the battle against gangs.
McCarthy said Chicago faces a larger illicit gun problem
than either New York or Los Angeles, the second-largest U.S.
city.
"In the first six months of the year, we seized three guns
for every gun seized in Los Angeles and nine guns for every gun
confiscated by the New York Police Department," McCarthy said.
"When people ask me, 'What's different about Chicago?'
that's one of the things I tell them. We have a proliferation of
illegal firearms," he said.
Illinois does not ban assault weapons and the high-capacity
magazines that increase their killing potential, as do New York
and California. Emanuel has called for tougher gun controls in
the aftermath of the recent Connecticut school shooting.
STEALING APPLE IPHONES
While Chicago's murder rate was up, most other categories of
crime were down this year from 2011, including criminal sexual
assault, robbery, motor vehicle theft and burglary, according to
police statistics.
In New York, the number of rapes, robberies, felony assaults
and burglaries increased between 1 and 3.4 percent compared to
2011, according to police statistics as of earlier this month.
Grand larceny increased by 9 percent, which police said was
because of thefts of expensive Apple products such as iPhones
and iPads.
Chicago was not alone in recording a spike in murders this
year. The murder rate in Detroit through Dec. 16 was up more
than 12 percent over 2011 and at the highest level in nearly two
decades, according to the city's police department.
As of Friday, St. Louis had recorded 113 homicides, the same
number as 2011 with one weekend to go in 2012, police spokesman
David Marzullo said. Across the Mississippi River in East St.
Louis, Illinois, 22 murders have been recorded this year in a
town of only 27,000 people.
"The numbers just blow you away for a community as small as
East St. Louis," said Brendan Kelly, state's attorney for St.
Clair County, whose jurisdiction includes East St. Louis.
The East St. Louis murder rate is actually down from 30 in
2011 because of targeted patrolling of crime hot spots, Kelly
said.