METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Jan 14 North Carolina police have accused the 19-year-old son of U.S. Senator Rand Paul of assaulting a flight attendant during an incident that led to his arrest on disorderly conduct charges earlier this month, authorities said on Monday.
Police arrested William Hilton Paul, who is also the grandson of former Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul, on Jan. 5 at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where he had arrived on a US Airways flight from Kentucky.
Jail records at the time showed the younger Paul was booked on three misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct, consuming alcohol while underage and being intoxicated and disruptive.
But Charlotte police also arrested him on a simple assault charge involving a 22-year-old female flight attendant, an incident report shows. Police confirmed the charge on Monday.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released few details about the arrest. It was unclear from police reports whether the alleged assault occurred during the flight or after the plane landed.
A spokesman for US Airways previously said there was a "passenger disruption" on the flight in question but that it did not result from alcohol being served by the airline.
Rand Paul, a Republican, is the junior senator from Kentucky. His office has asked for privacy on the matter of his son.
William Hilton Paul is due in court on the charges on Feb. 25, police said.
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
April 10 Gold inched down on Monday after hitting a 5-month high in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,251.91 per ounce by 0115 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.3 percent to $1,253.90. * Spot gold hit its highest since Nov. 10 at $1,270.46 on Friday and crossed the 200-day moving average. But, it failed to close above that key resistance level. * The dollar index