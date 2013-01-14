US Senator Rand Paul's son accused of assault in airline fracas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Jan 14 North Carolina police have accused the 19-year-old son of U.S. Senator Rand Paul of assaulting a flight attendant during an incident that led to his arrest on disorderly conduct charges earlier this month, authorities said on Monday.

Police arrested William Hilton Paul, who is also the grandson of former Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul, on Jan. 5 at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where he had arrived on a US Airways flight from Kentucky.

Jail records at the time showed the younger Paul was booked on three misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct, consuming alcohol while underage and being intoxicated and disruptive.

But Charlotte police also arrested him on a simple assault charge involving a 22-year-old female flight attendant, an incident report shows. Police confirmed the charge on Monday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released few details about the arrest. It was unclear from police reports whether the alleged assault occurred during the flight or after the plane landed.

A spokesman for US Airways previously said there was a "passenger disruption" on the flight in question but that it did not result from alcohol being served by the airline.

Rand Paul, a Republican, is the junior senator from Kentucky. His office has asked for privacy on the matter of his son.

William Hilton Paul is due in court on the charges on Feb. 25, police said.