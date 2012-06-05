UPDATE 4-First jurors picked in Sandusky sex abuse trial

* Ex-assistant coach faces 52 counts of child sexual abuse
* Jerry Sandusky could face 500-plus years in prison
* Potential jury pool numbers more than 200
* Case watershed in U.S. child sex abuse awareness
By Ian Simpson
BELLEFONTE, Pa., June 5 A retired bus driver, a
student, a high school teacher, an engineer and a Wal-Mart
employee were among nine jurors picked on Tuesday in the child
sex abuse trial of former Penn State assistant football coach
Jerry Sandusky, a case that shook the university and focused
attention on sexual predation in the United States.
Sandusky faces 52 counts of molesting 10 boys over a 15-year
period and has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors have accused him
of meeting the boys through a charity he founded, and have
claimed that some of the assaults occurred at Penn State
facilities.
A jury of 12 regulars and four alternates will be selected.
The nine jurors chosen on the first day of a process include
five men and four women, among them a retired Penn State
professor.
The quick pace of jury selection indicates that Judge John
Cleland is determined to keep the trial moving. Experts had
predicted a prolonged process for selecting a jury from a pool
of some 220 members of a small, close-knit community.
"We are working very hard and patiently to get this done. I
just want to reassure you that this process is working and thank
you," Cleland said.
One of the jurors is a woman who said she has had contact
with the father of a key prosecution witness - former graduate
assistant coach Mike McQueary. The juror's husband worked as a
doctor at a medical practice overseen by McQueary's father, John
McQueary.
McQueary's eye witness account of Sandusky allegedly raping
a boy in a shower in a Penn State locker room is one of the most
remarkable allegations of the case.
Sandusky's attorney, Joe Amendola, had moved to strike the
woman as a juror, but Judge John Cleland overruled his
objection.
Earlier on Tuesday, the courtroom fell silent when Sandusky,
68, and Amendola entered, according to a reporter covering the
proceedings, who passes on information to other media.
All press except for one reporter have been banned from jury
selection at the Centre County court in Bellefonte, about 10
miles (16 km) northeast of State College, the site of
Pennsylvania State University's main campus. The case has drawn
intense media attention. About two dozen television trucks were
lined up outside the courthouse on Tuesday morning in a light
drizzle.
The explosive accusations in November 2011 led to the
firings of university President Graham Spanier and Joe Paterno,
the coach who has won more games than any other in college
football history.
Cleland told potential jurors that he would not sequester
them once the trial begins, but he advised them not to watch TV
reports or to read newspaper stories about the case, or to
update Facebook or other social media pages.
The judge said he hoped the trial would begin on Monday,
June 11, and that he expected it to last about three weeks.
Cleland did not wear a robe as he walked among the jury pool
delivering instructions. Potential jurors, several wearing Penn
State jackets or sweatshirts, are predominantly white and middle
aged or older. There was just one black and a handful of Asian
Americans.
Sandusky laughed along with the prospective jurors as
Cleland made a few jokes while welcoming them. But when the
judge said, "I need you to keep an open mind because the
defendant is charged with the sexual abuse of children," the
retired coach hung his head and did not make eye contact with
anyone.
Cleland said that employment at Penn State would not
automatically disqualify a juror. Penn State is by far the
biggest institution and employer in Centre County, set among
hills and farmland in central Pennsylvania.
Experts have said the area's small-town atmosphere could
complicate selecting a jury. Underscoring the web of
relationships in the area, all the Centre County judges have
recused themselves. Cleland is a juvenile justice expert from
McKean County in northwestern Pennsylvania.
FACES 500 YEARS
Prosecutors have accused Sandusky of having physical contact
with the boys, known in court documents as Victims 1 to 10, that
ranged from tickling and a "soap battle" in Penn State showers
to oral and anal sex.
If convicted on all counts, Sandusky could be sentenced to
more than 500 years in prison. He is under house arrest with a
$250,000 bail.
Sandusky has already laid out a potential defense, saying in
an NBC television interview in November that he engaged in
horseplay with alleged victims but stopped short of sexual
intercourse or penetration.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch appeal
for a delay by the defense on Monday. Amendola, Sandusky's
attorney, had argued he needs more time to go through evidence.
The grand jury charges against the retired assistant coach
marked a watershed in awareness of child sexual abuse since
Sandusky seemed to be an unlikely predator as a children's
champion and well-respected former coach.
As the Sandusky shockwave spread, sex abuse hotlines and
lawyers saw an upsurge in calls and emails.
Area residents said they were hoping the trial would help put
the Sandusky scandal behind them.
As proceedings began on Tuesday, Penn State issued a
statement: "The acts that Jerry Sandusky is accused of
committing are horrible and if proven true, deserve punishment."
The university said it would not comment on the case during
the trial.
"We are further hopeful that the legal process will start to
bring closure to the alleged victims and families whose lives
have been irrevocably impacted and that they can begin the
healing process," the university said, adding that it continues
to cooperate with other investigations into the scandal.
The trial in Pennsylvania state court is not the only legal
proceeding against Sandusky. Federal authorities are also
investigating the matter and have requested information about
Sandusky and other top Penn State officials.