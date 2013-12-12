REFILE-Three Chinese men charged with stealing U.S. seed technology

By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY Mo. Dec 12 Three Chinese nationals
have been charged in two separate cases of trying to steal
seed-technology, trade secrets under development in the United
States, authorities said on Thursday.
After a two-year investigation, a man working for a Chinese
conglomerate was arrested on charges of stealing inbred corn
seed from production fields in Iowa and Illinois and trying to
smuggle it into China, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District
of Iowa Nicholas Klinefeldt said.
The man, Mo Hailong, director of the international business
of the Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co, a part of DBN
Group, was in the United States legally.
But prosecutors said Mo and others who were not named
conspired to steal from several U.S. seed companies between
September 2011 and October 2012.
The others included employees at U.S. seed companies who
provided locations where experiments with genetically altered
seeds took place; or they provided gene sequencing information
for the bio-engineered seeds, according to documents filed in
U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Iowa.
Both Iowa-based DuPont Pioneer, the agricultural unit of
DuPont, and Missouri-based Monsanto, two of the
world's largest agricultural seed companies, said they were
cooperating with federal authorities in the ongoing probe.
The investigation began after DuPont Pioneer security staff
detected suspicious activity in fields where the company was
testing new types of seed, and notified authorities.
In the second case, two agricultural scientists from China
were charged with trying to steal samples of a variety of seeds
from a biopharmaceutical company's research facility in Kansas.
Zhang Weiqiang, 47, of Manhattan, Kansas, and Yan Wengui,
63, of Stuttgart, Arkansas, were charged with conspiracy to
steal trade secrets, according to a spokesman for the U.S.
Attorney for the District of Kansas Barry Grissom.
Grissom's office declined to name the company, which had
invested about $75 million in patented technology used to create
seeds containing recombinant proteins, except to say it "has an
extensive intellectual property portfolio of more than 100
issued and pending patents and exclusive licenses to issue
patents."
Grissom's spokesman, Jim Cross, said the two cases were
unrelated.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found stolen seeds
in the luggage of a group of visitors from China who were about
to return home on Aug. 7, according to papers filed in the U.S.
District Court in Kansas City, Kansas.
The group had visited various agricultural facilities and
universities in the Midwest, as well as the Dale Bumpers
National Rice Research Center in Stuggart, Ark.
According to the complaint Zhang and Yan, both citizens of
the People's Republic of China, had arranged for the Chinese
delegation to visit the United States last summer and gave them
the stolen seeds.
Zhang had worked as an agricultural seed breeder for the
unnamed biopharmaceutical company since 2008, while Yan worked
for the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a rice geneticist at
the Dale Bumpers National Rice Research Center.
If convicted, Zhang and Yan face a maximum penalty of 10
years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.
Lawyers for all three men could not be reached for comment.