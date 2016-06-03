UPDATE 1-Ex-drug executive Shkreli hid control of shares, U.S. says

(Adds lawyer comment and details)
By David Ingram
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. prosecutors tacked on an
additional criminal charge to their case against former drug
executive Martin Shkreli on Friday, alleging that he tried to
conceal from investors his control over unrestricted shares in
Retrophin Inc.
Federal prosecutors in the New York City borough of Brooklyn
filed a superseding indictment with eight criminal counts
against Shkreli, who last year became a lightning rod for
outrage over soaring prescription drug prices. He was initially
indicted in December on seven counts.
Shkreli, 33, pleaded not guilty to the earlier indictment
and is awaiting a possible trial this year or next.
"The new indictment adds nothing of value to the
government's case that still relies on a flawed theory as to Mr.
Shkreli," his lawyer Benjamin Brafman said in a statement.
According to the new indictment, in 2012 Shkreli and
Retrophin's outside counsel Evan Greebel divided 2 million of
the company's unrestricted shares across seven employees and
contractors in such a way as to avoid the reporting requirements
of federal securities law.
Shkreli and Greebel also in effect controlled the shares by
preventing some of the employees and contractors from selling
them but they did not disclose that control to securities
regulators, the indictment says.
Greebel, who was charged in the earlier indictment and
pleaded not guilty, also faces the additional charge, bringing
the number of counts against him to two. A lawyer for him
declined to comment.
Last year, Shkreli sparked outrage after another company he
ran, Turing Pharmaceuticals, raised the price of the drug
Daraprim by more than 5,000 percent to $750 a pill.
(Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)