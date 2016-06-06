版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 01:25 BJT

Ex-drug executive Shkreli pleads not guilty to latest charge

NEW YORK, June 6 Former drug executive Martin Shkreli, a lightning rod for outrage over soaring U.S. prescription drug prices, pleaded not guilty on Monday to an additional criminal charge that prosecutors filed against him last week.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐