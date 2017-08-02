FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时前
Jury ends third day of deliberations in Shkreli trial with no verdict
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上10点28分 / 20 小时前

Jury ends third day of deliberations in Shkreli trial with no verdict

Brendan Pierson

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Jurors in the U.S. fraud trial of former drug company executive Martin Shkreli deliberated for a third day on Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

The day came and went without any word from the jurors in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. Juries in lengthy deliberations often send notes asking to review evidence or legal instructions, but Shkreli's jury has sent only one note, Tuesday afternoon, asking for clarification of terms in the case.

They are expected to resume deliberating on Thursday morning.

Before going to trial on securities fraud and conspiracy charges, Shkreli, 34, was best known for raising the price of anti-infection drug Daraprim by 5,000 percent in 2015 as chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals.

The criminal case stems from Shkreli's career before Turing, when he managed hedge funds MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare and drug company Retrophin Inc. Prosecutors have said that between 2009 and 2014, Shkreli lied to MSMB investors, lost their money and paid them back with stock and cash taken from Retrophin without the approval of the company's directors.

Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has argued to jurors that, while Shkreli may have made statements to investors that were not entirely accurate, he made them in good faith. He has also stressed that none of Shkreli's investors lost money, a rarity in a securities fraud case. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below