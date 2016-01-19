Ex-drug CEO Shkreli plans to replace lawyers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 19 Former drug executive Martin
Shkreli plans to hire new legal counsel to represent him against
U.S. charges that he defrauded investors at his former hedge
fund and a pharmaceutical company he headed, Shkreli's current
lawyers said.
Defense lawyers from the law firm Arnold & Porter said in
court papers filed on Monday in Brooklyn federal court that
Shkreli indicated he wished to replace them and was in the
process of retaining new lawyers.
The reason for the lawyer switch was not known. The lawyers
did not cite a reason and could not immediately be reached on
Tuesday. Shkreli also could not immediately be reached.
Shkreli, who sparked a public uproar last year after he
drastically raised the price of a life-saving prescription drug,
has maintained a combative stance since his arrest last month on
fraud charges.
He frequently posts to Twitter, and in media interviews,
including one on Sunday with television station WNYW, has said
federal prosecutors unfairly targeted him with a "fictitious"
case.
A spokeswoman for prosecutors declined to comment.
Shkreli pleaded not guilty last month to charges that he ran
his companies like a Ponzi scheme, using each subsequent company
to pay off defrauded investors from a prior company. After his
arrest, he stepped down as chief executive of Turing
Pharmaceuticals and was fired as chief executive of KaloBios
Pharmaceuticals. KaloBios also filed for bankruptcy.
A hearing in Shkreli's case is scheduled for Wednesday, but
the change in lawyers should mean a delay, the Arnold & Porter
lawyers said.
"We respectfully request a two-week continuance of the
scheduled conference so that Mr. Shkreli can finalize his
engagement of new counsel and we can properly transition the
matter to the new attorneys," wrote the lawyers, Marcus Asner
and Baruch Weiss.
The case is U.S. v. Shkreli, U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of New York, No. 1:15-cr-637.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Noeleen Walder and
Frances Kerry)