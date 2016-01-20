UPDATE 3-U.S. congressional committee subpoenas ex-drug CEO Shkreli

(Adds Shkreli response to subpoena from Senate committee)
By Sarah N. Lynch and David Ingram
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Jan 20 A U.S. congressional
committee has demanded that former drug executive Martin Shkreli
appear at a hearing on drug prices to testify about his former
company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine
by more than 5,000 percent, congressional aides said on
Wednesday.
Shkreli, who is separately facing federal criminal charges
that he defrauded investors, has been served with a subpoena to
appear on Jan. 26 before the U.S. House of Representatives'
Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the aides said.
The Senate's Special Committee on Aging, which is also
investigating the company's drug pricing practices, said on
Wednesday that Shkreli has invoked the U.S. Constitution's Fifth
Amendment against self-incrimination, and has refused to produce
subpoenaed documents.
Shkreli, 32, fired back at lawmakers on Twitter, writing on
Wednesday that the House was "busy whining to healthcare
reporters about me appearing for their chit chat next week.
Haven't decided yet. Should I?" He declined an interview
request.
The outspoken entrepreneur sparked a firestorm last year
after he raised the price of Daraprim, a decades-old treatment
for a dangerous parasitic infection, to $750 a pill from $13.50
after acquiring it. The medicine once sold for $1 a pill.
Shkreli pleaded not guilty last month to criminal charges
that he ran his companies like a Ponzi scheme, using each
subsequent company to pay off defrauded investors from a prior
company.
After his arrest, he stepped down as chief executive of
Turing Pharmaceuticals and was fired as chief executive of
KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc. KaloBios also filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Shkreli's past companies also include Retrophin Inc
, which sued him for alleged mismanagement.
Testifying before Congress is risky for someone facing
criminal charges because of the chance they could say something
prosecutors would later use at a trial. For that reason, many
such witnesses invoke the Fifth Amendment and refuse to answer
questions.
To even travel to Washington, Shkreli is required to first
get the sign-off of a federal judge because his release on bond
restricts him to certain parts of New York state. However,
judges typically grant temporary travel waivers to white-collar
defendants.
U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the top
Democrat on the oversight committee, said the hearing will give
Shkreli a chance to explain his views on drug pricing.
"I have been trying for the better part of a year to get
information from Martin Shkreli about his outrageous price
increases, and he has obstructed our investigation at every
turn," Cummings said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and David Ingram in
New York, additional reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)