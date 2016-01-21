UPDATE 2-Drug exec Shkreli, lawmakers clash ahead of congressional hearing

(Recasts throughout; adds background, Cummings comment)
By Nate Raymond and David Ingram
NEW YORK Jan 21 Former pharmaceutical executive
Martin Shkreli was on a collision course with Congress on
Thursday as lawmakers warned he could be prosecuted for contempt
if he does not appear next week for a hearing about drug prices.
A lawyer for Shkreli informed the U.S. House Committee on
Oversight and Government Reform of his intent not to answer
questions and asked that he be excused from appearing, committee
chairman Jason Chaffetz wrote in the letter dated Wednesday.
The plan to remain silent contrasts with Shkreli's prolific
use of social media, where he has been outspoken on Twitter and
livestream video even after his indictment last month on
criminal charges of securities fraud.
The Oversight Committee subpoenaed Shkreli to appear on
Tuesday to discuss his decision as chief executive of Turing
Pharmaceuticals to raise the price of a life-saving medicine,
Daraprim, by more than 5,000 percent.
Shkreli, 32, has said he would invoke his Fifth Amendment
right against self-incrimination. On Twitter, he told followers
it was "disgusting and insulting" for lawmakers to try to
subvert that right.
The Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says that no
person shall be compelled in any criminal case "to be a witness
against himself."
The dispute appeared likely to end in one of two ways: with
Shkreli appearing in Washington on Tuesday to invoke that right,
or with Shkreli staying home in New York, prompting the
committee to vote to hold him in contempt and setting off a
potential criminal prosecution.
Shkreli resigned as chief executive officer of Turing last
month after his arrest on the fraud charges. Turing had acquired
Daraprim, a 62-year-old drug, and caused a public furor when it
drastically increased the price.
Fights over congressional testimony are common, especially
when potential witnesses are facing criminal prosecution and
their testimony could later be used against them.
Some well-known witnesses, such as former IRS official Lois
Lerner and former Enron chief financial officer Andrew Fastow,
refused to answer questions from Congress but were required to
appear in person in front of lawmakers and cameras before
invoking that right.
It was unclear on Thursday whether Shkreli would make the
trip to do the same. His release on bond restricts him to
certain parts of New York state, and he is required to ask a
judge for a waiver to travel.
One of Shkreli's lawyers has informed the Oversight
Committee that Shkreli has taken no steps to seek a travel
waiver, said Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the committee's
top Democrat.
"If he plans on trying to use his own intentional inaction
as some kind of bogus excuse for not showing up at Tuesday's
hearing, people will see right through such a juvenile tactic,"
Cummings said in a statement on Thursday.
Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, warned in his letter to Shkreli
defense attorney Baruch Weiss that Shkreli could face criminal
prosecution for contempt if he fails to appear.
"Mr. Shkreli is uniquely qualified to answer questions about
rising prescription drug prices," Chaffetz wrote.
The threat of prosecution is more than theoretical. In 1952,
mobster Frank Costello was convicted of contempt of Congress for
failing to appear as a witness when he said he had laryngitis.
Chaffetz in his letter held out the possibility of a
compromise, writing that the committee may agree to hear
testimony in a non-public session or to immunize the testimony
so that it could not be used in the criminal prosecution.
Immunizing the testimony, though, would require the support of
two-thirds of the committee.
Complicating the dispute is Shkreli's decision this week to
seek new lawyers, replacing a team from the law firm Arnold &
Porter with others still to be named.
The criminal charges against Shkreli stem from his prior
management of hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and
biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc.
Prosecutors said Shkreli engaged in a Ponzi-like scheme,
defrauding hedge fund investors and then misappropriating $11
million in assets from Retrophin to repay them.
Shkreli, who was also until recently chief executive of
KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc has pleaded not guilty,
and on Twitter has called the allegations "baseless and without
merit."
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and David Ingram; editing by Andrew
Hay, Jeffrey Benkoe, Noeleen Walder and Bernard Orr)