UPDATE 9-Vilified for drug pricing, CEO Shkreli busted for securities fraud

(Adds details on Shkreli court appearance, YouTube link)
By Nate Raymond and David Ingram
NEW YORK Dec 17 Martin Shkreli, the boyish
pharmaceutical entrepreneur who caused a public uproar after he
drastically raised the price of a life-saving prescription drug,
was arrested on Thursday for engaging in what U.S. prosecutors
said was a Ponzi-like scheme at his former hedge fund and a
pharmaceutical company he previously headed.
Shkreli, who has become a lightning rod for growing outrage
over soaring prescription drug prices, was arrested before dawn
at the tony Murray Hill Tower Apartments in midtown Manhattan.
Clad in a grey hoodie, the 32-year old could be seen being
escorted by a slew of law enforcement, including FBI, into a
car.
It was a dramatic turn of events for Shkreli, who in recent
months became a pariah for his controversial remarks in the
press and taunts on social media outlets, including to
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Many on social media said Shkreli was getting what he
deserved. On Twitter, the top hashtag and keyword related to his
arrest was #Karma. But ironically his downfall was not related
to expensive drug pricing.
In a video posted last night on his YouTube page, Shkreli is
seen answering a phone call during a live stream in which the
caller identifies himself as a "special agent" before Shkreli
appears to cut him off and hangs up. (here)
Shkreli, who is chief executive officer of Turing
Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, was
charged in a federal indictment filed in Brooklyn relating to
his management of hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and
biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc.
Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Robert Capers said at a news
conference that Shkreli "essentially ran his companies like a
Ponzi scheme, where he used each subsequent company to pay off
defrauded investors in the prior company."
Authorities highlighted what they called the "brazenness" of
his actions. Shkreli's efforts to conceal the fraud led him to
use the assets of Retrophin to pay off debts from his hedge
funds, Capers said.
Shkreli was charged with securities fraud, securities fraud
conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy. The maximum sentence for
the top count is 20 years in prison.
The indictment, the result of an ongoing investigation, also
charged Evan Greebel, a former partner at law firm Katten Muchin
Rosenman who was Retrophin's outside counsel. Greebel, 42, was
also arrested on Thursday.
Shkreli and Greebel entered pleas of not guilty through
their lawyers.
Both were also sued in a related lawsuit by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, which also named New
York-based hedge fund MSMB Capital Management as a defendant.
Later, a magistrate approved a $5 million bond package,
allowing Shkreli to go home after processing pre-trial
paperwork. During the bail hearing, unshaven Shkreli was wearing
a black V-neck t-shirt with blue jeans. He appeared relaxed,
smiling at what appeared to be family members in the courtroom.
When Shkreli left the courtroom, he was mobbed by reporters
who shouted questions about the allegations. Shkreli did not
answer any questions.
The securities fraud investigation predated the controversy
surrounding Shkreli since September, when reports surfaced that
his privately held Turing had raised the price of Daraprim, a
62-year-old treatment for a dangerous parasitic infection, to
$750 a tablet from $13.50 after acquiring it.
Asked if Shkreli raised drug prices to pay back investors,
Capers said that was not part of the investigation. "I wouldn't
want to speculate on his reasoning for trying to increase the
price on those drugs," he added.
Shares of KaloBios fell 53 percent to $11.03 in premarket
trade before being halted. Retrophin, which said in a statement
that it had fully cooperated with the government investigations
of Shkreli, closed down 1.9 percent at $20.94.
Turing and KaloBios declined to comment. Lawyers for Shkreli
had no comment.
A lawyer for Greebel did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. In July, Greebel had joined the law firm Kaye
Scholer, which in a statement noted the "transactions in
question predated his arrival to the firm."
INTERNET OUTCAST
Social media lashed out at Shkreli over the Daraprim fiasco.
He in turn provoked his critics, and was often vocal on Twitter
and other online platforms about his business strategies,
politics and even musical tastes.
On Thursday, the online social network was buzzing with
hashtags #Shkreli and #Karma trending heavily. Many said Shkreli
was getting what he deserved and mocked his $2 million purchase
of a Wu-Tang Clan album.
In recent days, he even said that journalists do not
"matter" and asked about a Democratic presidential candidate,
"If @BernieSanders was a parasite what would he be?"
Sanders, who advocates a single payer healthcare system to
control drug prices, has refused to accept a donation from
Shkreli, instead giving the money to a health clinic in
Washington, D.C.
Shkreli has hosted other live YouTube sessions. In one, he
can be seen sitting at a computer in a plain white room with two
electric guitars and an amplifier visible behind him while he
answers infrequent questions from viewers.
In a video posted on Wednesday he flippantly referred to
"the miserable monotony of being ultra-rich."
Shkreli is also an avid video game player who uses the
handle "Imagine Cerebral," according to one of his Twitter
posts. He is an executive of a team of players, called Team
Imagine, which participates in the online multiplayer game
League of Legends, according to various media reports.
PONZI-LIKE SCHEME
Thursday's charges relate to Shkreli's management of MSMB
Capital Management, whose closure he announced in 2012, and his
time as CEO of Retrophin from 2012 to 2014.
The indictment said Shkreli made false representations to
MSMB investors to draw in $3 million in investments.
After MSMB suffered devastating trading losses in 2011 and
ceased trading, Shkreli for months sent fabricated updates to
investors touting profits of as high as 40 percent since
inception, the indictment said.
He also solicited $5 million from investors for another
fund, MSMB Healthcare Management LP, while concealing his
performance managing MSMB Capital and a prior fund and providing
investors an inflated valuation of his then-private firm
Retrophin, the indictment said.
To pay back the MSMB funds' investors, Shkreli and Greebel
misappropriated $11 million in Retrophin assets through
settlement agreements and sham consulting deals, according to
the indictment.
The case mirrors a lawsuit Retrophin filed in August against
Shkreli in federal court in Manhattan for $65 million, claiming
he had used his control over the company to enrich himself and
pay off MSMB investors' claims.
Shkreli has denied those allegations.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and David Ingram; additional
reporting by Caroline Humer, Melissa Fares, Angela Moon and
Lawrence Hurley; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Ted Kerr,
Lisa Von Ahn, Noeleen Walder and Diane Craft)