Martin Shkreli starts YouTube live stream a day after leaving jail

NEW YORK Dec 18 Martin Shkreli, the boyish pharmaceutical entrepreneur who was arrested on Thursday for what U.S. prosecutors said was a Ponzi-like scheme at his former hedge fund, started a live stream on YouTube on Friday after returning home.

Shkreli was seen wandering around his apartment filled with guitars and musical instruments in pajama bottoms and a purple PBS T-shirt. He has done similar live streams before on YouTube.

"Good to be back. I missed you too," the 32-year-old said at the beginning of the live stream.

Half an hour later, he was seen drinking a beer.

For the live stream, see here

Shkreli, who attracted criticism for growing outrage over soaring prescription drug prices, was arrested before dawn at the up-market Murray Hill Tower Apartments in midtown Manhattan on Thursday.

On Friday, he also tweeted from his account @MartinShkreli: "Glad to be home. Thanks for the support." (Reporting by Angela Moon)