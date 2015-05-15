US appeals court restores guilty plea in 'squawk box' case

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
NEW YORK May 15 A federal appeals court on Friday said a lower court judge erred in throwing out the guilty plea of a former Merrill Lynch administrative assistant whose testimony helped convict six former brokers and traders for trading illegally based on news from a company "squawk box."
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said there were inadequate grounds to vacate the guilty plea of Irene Santiago, who had admitted in 2005 to testifying falsely before a grand jury and agreed to cooperate with investigators.
Friday's decision reversed a ruling last June by U.S. District Judge I. Leo Glasser in Brooklyn, New York.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.