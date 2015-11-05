版本:
U.S. charges Scottish man over fake tweets that hurt stocks

Nov 5 A Scottish man was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury in San Francisco for allegedly sending fake tweets about two companies to drive down their stock prices, and then making trades in an effort to profit from the volatility, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said James Alan Craig in January 2013 set up Twitter accounts designed to look like they belonged to short-selling firms Muddy Waters and Citron Research, and used them to tweet false information about Audience Inc and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Craig, of Dunragit, Scotland, was also charged in a parallel U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil case. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

