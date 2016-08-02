Man charged with sexually touching sleeping Virgin America passenger

(Editor's note: Please be advised that paragraph 5 contains
language that may offend some readers)
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 2 A male Virgin America passenger has been
criminally charged with sexually touching a sleeping female
passenger on an overnight flight to Newark, New Jersey from Los
Angeles last week, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Veerabhadrarao Kunam, 58, of Visakhapatnam, India, was
charged with one count of abusive sexual conduct aboard Flight
170 which departed on July 29, U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New
Jersey said.
Fishman said the defendant was arrested on July 30 when his
flight arrived, and was released on $50,000 bond following a
Monday court appearance in Newark federal court.
Alexander Spiro, a lawyer at Brafman & Associates
representing Kunam, declined to comment.
According to the complaint, Kunam was seated in an aisle
seat when the victim, who was sleeping next to him in a middle
seat, awoke to find his hands massaging her vagina and buttocks
areas, and the defendant rubbing his bare feet against hers.
The woman then traded seats with her male travel companion,
and Kunam offered to buy him a drink and told him he wanted
everyone to forget about the incident, prosecutors said.
A member of the flight crew then moved Kunam to another
seat, and the defendant said he would not touch the victim
again, the complaint said.
Virgin America spokesman Dave Arnold said in a
statement that the crew had been alerted to "reports of a
disruptive individual" accused of inappropriate touching, moved
the person, and told law enforcement, who were waiting for
Flight 170 when it arrived.
The charge against Kunam carries a maximum two-year prison
term and $250,000 fine.
The case is U.S. v. Kunam, U.S. District Court, District of
New Jersey, No. 16-mj-06587.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)