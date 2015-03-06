Texas man jailed for harassing emails to Yahoo CEO -media reports

UPDATE 3-T-Mobile US set to take part in U.S. merger talks - Deutsche Telekom
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
AUSTIN, Texas, March 6 A man previously convicted of harassing Yahoo Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer has been arrested by Austin police on suspicion of sending her sexually graphic emails, media reports said on Friday.
Gregory Calvin King, 30, was booked on Thursday into the Travis Count Jail with bond set at $100,000. No lawyer was listed for him, according to online records.
King was sentenced in a California court in 2012 to three years probation for harassing Mayer. His probation was revoked after he was found to have violated its provisions and in 2014 King was ordered to be sent to a federal prison, according to court records.
After his release in February, King sent more than 60 messages to Mayer from several locations in the Texas capital, including "unwanted and sexually graphic emails," the Austin American-Statesman newspaper and local TV reported citing an arrest affidavit.
Austin police confirmed the arrest but declined comment on the affidavit. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Grant McCool)
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
BERLIN, May 11 German sportswear company Adidas' new chief executive said his top team was now complete after the departure of two executives who served for years under his predecessor and the appointment of the first woman to the executive board since 1993.
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)