Lanworth sees record U.S. soybean acreage in 2013

CHICAGO, March 20 Crop forecaster Lanworth said
on Wednesday it expects U.S. farmers to plant a record 81.3
million acres of soybeans this spring.
Lanworth also said it expects U.S. corn acreage of 96.5
million acres, down 1 percent from a year earlier.
Lanworth cited crop rotation practices, flat corn
profitability and a return to normal spring weather as the
reasons for the increased soybean acreage.
The soybean acreage will result in a 2013/14 harvest of
3.455 billion bushels, Lanworth said, lowering its production
outlook from a previous estimate of 3.465 billion bushels.
Lanworth also trimmed its U.S. corn production outlook to
13.640 billion bushels from 13.700 billion. And it lowered its
U.S. wheat harvest forecast to 2.023 billion bushels from 2.026
billion.
Lanworth said it expects the U.S. Agriculture Department's
upcoming prospective plantings report to peg corn acreage at
95.7 million and soybean acreage at 79.1 million.
In South America, Lanworth raised its estimate of Argentine
corn production to 25.5 million tonnes from 24.9 million and
upped its Argentine soybean production view to 50.5 million
tonnes from 49.4 million.
Lanworth boosted its forecast for Brazil soybean production
to 81.1 million tonnes from 80.8 million but trimmed its corn
harvest estimate from that country to 76.4 million tonnes from
76.9 million.
Lanworth left its forecast for Russian and Ukrainian wheat
production unchanged at 49.8 million tonnes and 23.3 million
tonnes, respectively.
Lanworth is a brand of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research
and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates
are the midpoints of confidence ranges and are best understood
in the context of Lanworth's full report.
The report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon Commodities
