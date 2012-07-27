UPDATE 1-Forecaster Lanworth cuts corn, soy yield estimates-trade

CHICAGO, July 27 U.S. crop forecaster Lanworth estimated U.S. corn yield at 122.0 bushels per acre and soybean yield at 35.7 bushels per acre as the worst drought since 1956 decimated crops across the growing region, trade sources said.

In early June, Lanworth estimated corn yield in a range from 136.8 to 157.4 bpa and soybean yield in a range from 37.6 to 42.3 bpa.

A representative for Lanworth said that the data does not capture the considerable uncertainly in production potential this year and is meaningful only in the context of its proprietary reports to clients, which are confidential.

A Reuters poll of analysts on Tuesday pegged corn yield at 130.8 bpa and soybean yield at 38.6 bpa. The latest USDA forecast put corn yield at 146.0 bpa and soybean yield at 40.5 bpa.

Lanworth is a unit of Thomson Reuters.