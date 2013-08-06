Goldman raises US corn crop forecast, lowers price outlook

Aug 6 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has boosted its forecast for 2013 U.S. corn production due to good crop weather, and lowered its price forecast for the crop, the investment banking company said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Goldman lowered its price forecast for CBOT corn to $4.25 per bushel from its previous forecast of $4.75. CBOT December corn futures were trading at $4.60 on Tuesday.

Goldman also lowered to $10.50 per bushel its outlook for CBOT soybean prices from its previous $11.00. CBOT November soybean futures were trading at $11.75 on Tuesday.

Goldman said that while U.S. weather remains volatile it has turned favorably cool and wet during the key corn pollination window. Goldman increased its forecast for corn yield per acre to 161 bushels from the previous outlook of 156 bushels.

USDA in its July crop report estimated corn yield per acre at 156.5 bushels, and may adjust the estimate in its August crop report set to be released on Monday. USDA is currently forecasting a record U.S. corn output of 13.950 billion bushels.

The increased production and stable demand will result in greater corn inventories than previously expected, Goldman said.

USDA is currently forecasting ending corn inventory for the 2013/14 marketing year at 1.959 billion bushels, the most in nearly a decade and well above this season's forecast ending inventory of 729 million bushels, the lowest in nearly 20 years.

"With August weather key to soybean yields, we maintain our 43 bushel-per-acre U.S. soybean yield forecast which remains conservative," Goldman said.

USDA's current forecast soybean yield is 44.5 bushels per acre, and it put total production at a record 3.420 billion bushels.

Goldman said it remained conservative in its acreage assumptions due to record late planting dates caused by wet weather, "adopting the USDA's soybean acreage estimate and keeping our corn harvested acreage 1.3 million acres lower."

USDA in July said U.S. harvested corn acreage would total 89.1 million, down from its June forecast of 89.5 million, and it pegged soybean harvested area at 76.9 million acres, up from its previous estimate of 76.2 million.