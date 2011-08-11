UPDATE 3-US corn crop crippled by heat, prices jump anew

* US corn crop 1 pct, soybeans 4 pct smaller than expected

By Charles Abbott

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 A midsummer heat wave did more damage to the U.S. corn crop than expected, according to a government survey that sent prices sharply higher while reviving global concerns over another food price spiral.

In its first estimate of the crop based on field surveys, the U.S. Agriculture Department slashed its estimate of corn yields by 4 percent. Farmers will now bring in a barely adequate harvest of 12.9 billion bushels, instead of the record crop that was within reach until the heat hit.

Prospects for corn and soybeans, the leading U.S. crops, could weaken further as the dry, hot conditions have persisted since the survey was taken. Corn prices leapt 4 percent in Chicago, while soybeans and wheat rose nearly 3 percent.

"Obviously the yields were down and based on the weather to date we expect them to come down further," said Dan Basse of AgResource Co. "This is quite disappointing for the livestock industry and the ethanol industry but they are quite bullish reports."

A disappointing crop in the United States, the world's largest food exporter, would add more upward pressure to global food prices and further strain governments worldwide.

Grain prices have weathered the latest financial market turmoil far better than most commodities, with corn still only 12 percent below its all-time high in June and up 78 percent from a year ago, bolstered by bad weather and strong demand.

USDA estimated the soybean crop at 3.056 billion bushels, 4 percent smaller than expected, as yields faltered, but the crop is still maturing.

HIGH PRICES SET TO CURB DEMAND

Every bushel of this year's corn and soybean crops will be consumed by fall 2012, according to USDA, so supplies will be tight for at least the year to come.

The U.S. corn stockpile will shrink to 714 million bushels before the next harvest, 5 percent below trade expectations and the smallest end stocks in 16 years -- and that would be after cutbacks in exports and less use for livestock feed and fuel ethanol production.

Corn for ethanol would drop by 50 million bushels, or 1 percent, due to tighter supplies and lower forecast gasoline consumption this year and in 2012, USDA said.

"We have a rationing job ahead and we will keep prices high, no doubt about it," said Jack Scoville, analyst at The Price Group.

Higher crop prices could crimp margins for ethanol makers such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ( ADM.N ) and Valero ( VLO.N ), particularly with oil prices tumbling, as well as meatpackers such as Tyson Foods Inc ( TSN.N ), Smithfield Foods Inc SFD.N. But they may aid farm equipment makers such as Deere & Co ( DE.N ) and Caterpillar ( CAT.N ), whose shares jumped.

For its report, USDA interviewed 27,000 producers and conducted spot-checks of field conditions in late July and early August. USDA said its corn estimate has a 10.7 percent margin of error and soybeans an 11.4 percent margin.

Soybean production is lower than expected due in part to rain and floods in the northern Plains that reduced plantings by 500,000 acres. Yield would be 3 percent lower than expected by traders.

Planting ran so far behind normal in the northern Plains that USDA conducted a special survey last month to get a clear picture of wheat, corn and soybean seeding in the region. Besides the small reduction in soybean plantings, it showed durum wheat seeding was down 15 percent and other spring wheat down by 7 percent from earlier reports.

Bad weather scarred crops from the start. A cold, rainy spring delayed planting and spawned floods in the Midwest and Mississippi River valley. Drought baked the southern and central Plains.

USDA lowered its forecasts of U.S. wheat, corn and soybean exports in the coming year and pointed to rising global end stocks for the three crops. (Additional reporting by Christopher Doering, Roberta Rampton and Emily Stephenson in Washington and K.T. Arasu in Chicago; Editing by Russell Blinch and Jim Marshall)