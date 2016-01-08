Traders eye Alaskan oil exports to Asia as shipping ban ended

| SINGAPORE/HOUSTON
SINGAPORE/HOUSTON Jan 8 Oil traders in Asia are
running the numbers on importing Alaskan crude, after the end of
a four-decade ban on U.S. exports also eliminated a costly
tanker requirement for shipping North Slope oil overseas.
Although Alaskan crude was one of the few domestic varieties
effectively exempt from the export ban, exporters were required
under the Jones Act rules to use vessels from a small fleet of
U.S.-flagged tankers. Flows to Asia reached nearly 200,000
barrels per day (bpd) in the late 1990s, but then came to a halt
due to dwindling production and expensive freight rates.
However, last month Congress rolled back the export ban, and
with it the tanker restriction. This theoretically allows buyers
to cut $2 to $3 a barrel off their shipping costs to Asia by
booking sales on cheaper foreign-flagged tankers, traders say.
For now, traders say the numbers still don't quite add up,
and no fixtures have been booked in recent weeks. U.S. domestic
crude prices have been rising relative to global benchmark
Brent, while Middle East marker Dubai has weakened. And much of
Alaska's production is effectively tied up with long-term
charters on U.S. vessels that cannot be easily redeployed.
"The opportunity is more open than before, but the economics
are not that attractive just now," a trader with an Asian
refiner said.
For example, Oman crude, a Middle Eastern grade
similar in quality to Alaska North Slope (ANS), delivered to
North Asia on a Very Large Crude Carrier would cost about $30.60
a barrel, including freight. Meanwhile, ANS CL-ANSW costs
closer to $31.80 a barrel including $3 per barrel in freight
costs on a Suezmax tanker, according to calculations by Reuters
and trade sources.
Alaska North Slope has been at roughly a $3 to $4 per barrel
discount to the similar Russian ESPO blend so far this month.
Freight costs from the Russian port of Kozmino to South Korea
are currently about 80 cents per barrel.
Even so, medium-sour Alaskan crude fits well with most Asian
refineries that are geared towards processing high-sulphur
Middle East crude, dealers say, and shipping time is half the
four-week journey from the Gulf.
While the first unfettered exports of U.S. crude have set
sail this week from the Gulf of Mexico to Europe, some traders
reckon the trans-Pacific route may be ultimately emerge as the
better long-term trade outlet for U.S. crude.
"This is clearly on people's radar now," said an oil trader
in Singapore working for a U.S. company.
A GOOD FIT
If buyers emerge, they most likely will come from South
Korea, whose refiner GS Caltex imported the country's first
Alaskan crude cargo in a decade in October 2014, and a second
one in May, both on U.S.-flagged vessels. Those were lone
shipments, but whet the firm's appetite.
"We'll keep our eyes on the economic feasibility of Alaskan
oil," said a spokesman.
The South Korean government and refiners last month welcomed
the repeal of the 40-year-old crude export ban, saying they see
it as an opportunity to diversify oil supplies.
U.S. officials have been quick to dispel confusion about
whether the bill lifting the export ban would also eliminate the
requirement to use U.S.-flagged tankers.
"The legislation fully repeals all restrictions on exporting
crude oil, including the outdated mandates on shipping Alaskan
energy," said Michael Tadeo, deputy communications director for
the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
MUTED FOR NOW
For the moment, however, the arbitrage is hypothetical.
For a variety of reasons, major Alaskan oil producers such
as ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and BP are likely to keep sending
most of their crude to refiners on the U.S. West Coast, their
principal market for decades, traders say.
The companies run their own Jones Act vessels dedicated to
the Alaskan crude trade and some of their refineries are geared
toward processing the grade.
Still, the easing of the current restrictions could
facilitate exports of North Slope crude when arbitrage
opportunities arise.
"I think they will try to move cargoes to the East (Asia)
more actively than before and offer more attractive prices," the
refining trader from Asia said.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore and Liz
Hampton in Houston; additional reporting by Rebecca Jang in
Seoul; Editing by Jonathan Leff and Christian Schmollinger)