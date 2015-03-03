Canadian oil imports to U.S. Gulf rise on pipeline startups

| HOUSTON, March 3
major pipelines that move Canadian heavy crude to the United
States helped increase U.S. Gulf Coast imports more than 12
percent from November, U.S. government data showed just days
after President Barack Obama vetoed the Keystone XL pipeline.
The relatively swift uptick in Canadian oil arriving at the
Gulf Coast, home to nearly half of U.S. refining capacity,
follows the opening of two connecting lines that link Canada to
U.S. tropical waters: Enbridge Inc's 600,000 barrels per
day (bpd) Illinois-to-Oklahoma Flanagan South pipeline, and
Enterprise Products Partners' 450,000 bpd
Oklahoma-to-Texas Seaway Twin.
According to the latest available data, total Canadian
shipments to the United States rose 14 percent in December to
3.32 million bpd from November.
More crude from Canada is expected to arrive and compete
with other imports on the Gulf Coast, where one refinery has
recently run more than half Canadian oil, sources said.
Enbridge's Mainline system, which originates in Canada,
feeds Flanagan, so the new project did not need Washington's
approval as neither cross the border like TransCanada Corp's
proposed Keystone XL. Obama vetoed a Republican bill
approving Keystone XL last week.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data show 8.15
million barrels - about 262,935 bpd - either arrived at, or were
destined for, the Gulf Coast in December, up from 7.24 million
barrels in November, or 241,333 bpd.
That represents about 8 percent of all Canadian imports, up
from about 5 percent in mid-2014.
Some barrels bound for Gulf Coast refineries get counted in
the Midwest when en route, according to the EIA.
Of the 75.9 million barrels in the Midwest in December, 6
million were bound for Gulf Coast area refineries, such as Exxon
Mobil Corp's 344,600 bpd plant in Beaumont, Texas,
LyondellBasell's 263,776 bpd plant in Houston or Delek
U.S. Holdings' 80,000 bpd plant in El Dorado, Arkansas,
the data show.
Flanagan started up in December after several delays. The
Seaway Twin, which runs parallel to the 400,000 bpd Seaway
pipeline from the U.S. crude futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma,
to the Texas Gulf Coast, was built in mid-summer and awaited
Flanagan's startup to get flows.
Enbridge is Enterprise's partner in the Seaway system.
Three other major pipeline systems operated by TransCanada,
Enbridge and Spectra Energy Partners also move Canadian
crude to U.S. markets. Canadian crude also arrives via rail and
barge.
