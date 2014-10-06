U.S. agency queries energy firms ahead of export rulings

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 6 The U.S. Commerce Department
has taken a small step toward resolving some two-dozen pending
requests to export lightly processed oil this summer, asking
energy companies to fill out a one-page questionnaire about
their plans, sources familiar with the document told Reuters.
The nine questions may help the department map out a further
easing of the four-decade old ban on crude exports.
In August, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and
Security (BIS) sent a standard set of nine questions to
companies that had requested rulings on whether they could
export an ultra-light oil called condensate, people who had seen
the questionaire told Reuters. Those requests have been "held
without action" since July, effectively removing any time frame
for a decision, Reuters has reported.
The survey included basic questions about the type of oil
used for feedstock, distillation process required to transform
it from raw 'crude' into oil products, and the specific
characteristics of the output, they said.
"It's an attempt to get the same information from everyone
so they are operating on the same basis," said one source, who
spoke on condition of anonymity because the applications have
not been made public. "It goes to how the (petroleum) products
are produced and what products result," the source said.
The document arrived more than a month after Pioneer Natural
Resources and Enterprise Product Partners
confirmed that the BIS said they could export condensate
overseas after it had been lightly processing.
That news created a storm of confusion and generated
questions from Washington to Houston, putting the BIS under
scrutiny as speculation rose that the administration was
changing its four-decade-old ban on crude exports.
Amid a six year U.S. drilling boom expected to soon make the
country the world's top oil producer, energy companies are
urging Congress and the Obama administration to fully lift the
ban imposed amid the Arab oil embargo. Few expect that to happen
soon, but many hope it may be relaxed in part.
Buoyed by shale, the U.S. now produces about 8.5 million
barrels a day, according to the Energy Information
Administration. Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest exporter,
produces about 9.8 million barrels a day.
The questionnaire starts to look at how ultralight oil,
known as condensate, might make it to the market. The first
question asks for specifications about feedstock including its
source, location, and API gravity, a measure of the oil's
thickness that is a key variable for setting its price. The
second question asks about what kind of processing or
distillation is being done, according to the sources.
Additional questions probe what comes out of the
distillation tower and how the product will be used abroad. The
final question asks whether the company has ever sold condensate
or crude oil to anyone overseas.
CONDENSATE FORUM
Many of those companies quickly returned the forms but have
had no further response from the BIS since August, another
industry source said. Only one firm, oil trader Trafigura, has
publicly confirmed it has a request pending.
"Everybody in the government is looking over their (BIS')
shoulder. They are being reasonably cautious but the clock will
tell me whether it is more about due diligence on their part or
political pressures," to slow the process down, the source said.
Energy experts in the Obama administration are turning their
attention to resolving long lingering questions about
condensates, which falls under a gray area under US regulations.
The Energy Information Administration, the independent
statistics branch of the Department of Energy, held a
closed-door "Condensate Workshop" with officials from multiple
agencies and outside energy exporters on Sept. 26, one of its
first efforts to define what exactly constitutes the ultralight
oil.
To date, the EIA has not provided comprehensive data on
condensate, and has never counted stabilizers as a type of
refining, meaning it has failed to account for how much
condensate has been processed for export.
"The focus of the EIA meeting was to try to understand the
commercial parameters so they can capture (condensates)
correctly in their reports," a source said.
Two participants in the meeting said it was likely that the
Department of Commerce would not rule on any of the applications
until a broader policy on condensates is determined.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by
Jessica Resnick-Ault, Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)