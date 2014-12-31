RPT--Obama move on U.S. oil exports paves way for Canadian crude, too

(Repeats Dec 30 item with no change to text)
NEW YORK Dec 30 As the Obama administration
issued landmark guidelines expected to open the door for selling
more domestic shale oil abroad, it also likely smoothed the way
for more Canadian crude to be shipped through U.S. ports.
Unlike crude produced domestically, oil from Canada is not
limited by the longstanding U.S. ban on exports, and licenses to
re-export foreign crude are granted routinely. However, many
companies have been wary of such trade due to rules that
prohibit mixing non-exportable domestic oil with foreign grades.
The risk of contaminating Canadian oil with a few drops of
restricted U.S. crude, which accounts for most of what flows
through U.S. oil pipelines and terminals, had deterred energy
traders from attempting re-exports, they have said.
On Tuesday, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and
Security clarified for the first time that the prohibition on
co-mingling was not absolute, issuing guidelines that allow
"incidental" contact for foreign oil using the same
infrastructure as domestic grades.
The agency said that "a minimal amount of mixing may occur
due to incidental contact in pipelines and/or storage tanks when
foreign and U.S. origin-oil is sequentially transported or
stored in the same pipeline or tank."
The bureau said it encouraged applicants for re-export
licenses to explain the precautions they are taking to ensure
that U.S. oil is not mixed with the foreign-origin crude, other
than incidental contact.
Canada, the largest oil exporter to the United States, sends
3.4 million barrels a day to its southern neighbor, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The clarification could reinvigorate opposition to big
Canadian oil pipeline projects such as TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL, which some environmentalists have said
will be used to ship carbon-intensive oil sands to China via
U.S. ports.
While TransCanada has maintained that it would not trade
crude shipped on that proposed line for export, other shippers
have already begun testing the waters. Some had explored
shipping Canadian oil to the coast by rail, a costly method but
one that would ensure it remained segregated.
Rival Enbridge Inc shipped several cargoes of
Canadian crude to Europe earlier this year, after opening a
reversed pipeline from Oklahoma to Freeport, Texas, but has said
that re-exports would account for less than 1.5 percent of its
total U.S. shipments, under 36,000 bpd.
Opportunities to re-export oil sands crude will expand
significantly over the next few months as more pipelines
designed to carry Canadian oil to the Gulf Coast come on line.
Accounting for this incidental contact might make it easier
for pipeline companies and other midstream handlers of crude oil
who manage crude that is re-exported.
It will also offer opportunities for traders to blend
abundant U.S. condensate - which under Tuesday's notice is now
likely to be freely exported if it is minimally processed - with
heavy diluted bitumen and Mayan crude, creating medium-grade oil
more valuable than either of the original grades on their own,
said Ed Morse, Global Commodities Strategist at Citigroup.
Such blending "spells competition for Middle East producers
and Russia in European and other markets," he wrote.
