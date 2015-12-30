Vitol readies 2nd crude cargo for exports after ban is lifted

HOUSTON Dec 30 The world's largest oil trader
Vitol SA has secured a second cargo of U.S.-produced
crude for export, just weeks after the U.S. government lifted
the ban on exporting domestic oil.
Producer ConocPhillips said it will sell crude and
condensate produced in the Eagle Ford shale of Texas to Vitol.
The cargo will load out of NuStar's North Beach terminal in
Corpus Christi on Dec. 31, NuStar said in a statement.
Last week, Enterprise Products Partners said it would
provide logistics and terminaling services for Vitol to load a
600,000 barrel cargo of domestic light crude in the first week
of January.
With U.S. crude futures trading near parity or at a premium
to the Brent benchmark in the past week, some traders are
questioning the economic viability of such exports.
On Wednesday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate benchmark futures
settled at a 14-cent a barrel premium to Brent CL-LCO1=R.
The highly visible trade by the privately held merchant
comes as a tough year for commodity shops including Noble Group
Ltd and Glencore PLC draws to a close with
prices of raw materials from oil to copper languishing at
multi-year lows.
