REPEAT-Traders eye export markets as U.S. crude futures pummeled

(Repeats with not changes to text.)
* Brent/WTI spread presents window of opportunity
* Vitol said to have secured two vessels
* Pipeline discounts help export economics
By Liz Hampton
HOUSTON, July 21 A ballooning spread between the
price of U.S. and European oil, coupled with lower shipping
costs, has traders scrambling to take advantage of what may be a
brief window of opportunity to ship crude to higher priced
markets.
The premium for Brent futures relative to U.S. West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude rose above $1.50 barrel on Thursday,
its largest level since April, up 50 cents from the start of the
week WTCLc1-LCOc1.
European futures have mostly traded at less than a dollar
premium to the U.S. benchmark for the past two months,
effectively closing off the opportunity to move oil across the
Atlantic profitably. Traders typically move crude to markets
where it can fetch a higher price, an economic structure known
as arbitrage.
With the closely watched spread now widening, ship brokers
said the appetite for Aframax tankers, which can carry around
700,000 barrels of product, has picked up, the first sign that
traders are positioning themselves for exports.
The United States lifted its decades-old ban on exporting
crude in December, but since then opportunities to ship out U.S.
crude have been limited by poor economics and a global glut in
oil. Brent futures only riefly traded close to a $3 a barrel
premium to WTI this year, whereas last year the spread hit a
high of nearly $13 a barrel.
U.S. crude futures have lately faced increasingly bearish
pressure, with WTI futures down about 10 percent since
the end of June; it settled at $44.75 a barrel on Thursday.
The opportunity to move crude as a result of the opening of
this spread may be limited.
"Over the longer term we expect a stable and low WTI-Brent
spread as U.S. domestic inventories return to historical levels.
We may see an uptick in arbitrage-driven trading until that
happens," said David St. Amand, owner of Navigistics Consulting.
Swiss commodities firm Vitol was said to have
put two Aframax vessels which can carry crude, the Seagrace and
Primorsky Prospect, on "subs" this week, which is a way to
tentatively book a vessel for loading, according to three
sources.
Both ships are fixed to move from U.S. Gulf Coast to Europe
at between 55 to 60 percent of the Worldscale shipping rate,
according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. That translates into
roughly $750,000 to $800,000 for the voyage, which is down from
around $1.5 million when demand is more robust, shipping brokers
said.
One ship broker, who was not authorized to speak to media,
said folks "are jockeying for position," as they try to "export
crude to whomever will take it."
PIPELINE DISCOUNTS
Discounts for pipeline space traded on the secondary market
may also make exports more viable because they reduce the cost
of shipping oil to ports on the Gulf Coast.
Traders on Thursday reported seeing discounted rates on
Magellan Midstream Partners' and Plains All American Pipeline's
300,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) BridgeTex, which connects the
Permian Basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast, and TransCanada Corp's
700,000-bpd MarketLink system, which moves crude from Cushing to
the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The increased interest in exporting helped support cash
prices this week, traders said, with WTI at Midland, Texas,
WTC-WTM jumping 55 cents to trade at a 15-cent-per-barrel
premium to U.S. futures. WTI at Magellan East Houston jumped 50
cents a barrel this week, trading at a $1.35 a barrel premium to
the U.S. benchmark.
To be sure, several sources said the economics were still
too tight for their shops to make exports work. They noted the
current spread favored those with committed space on certain
pipelines, access to ships, or refining and storage assets.
"Players with a system - pipe space, tankers on time charter
or a refinery short will have better econs than those looking to
do spot business," said Dominic Haywood, an analyst with Energy
Aspects.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)