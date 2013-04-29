UPDATE 2-As shale booms, U.S. crude exports jump to 13-yr high

NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. crude oil exports doubled in February to a 13-year high of 124,000 barrels per day (bpd), government data showed on Monday, as shipments of surplus shale crude to Canada gathered pace.

Exports jumped from an average of around 60,000 bpd last year, and have soared from less than 10,000 bpd in 2002, as Canada's refineries increase pipeline, rail, and tanker deliveries, monthly figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

The shale oil boom has upended the North American energy market and created new cross-border trade flows, despite historical U.S. regulatory restrictions on the export of U.S. produced oil.

Commodity traders, oil multinationals and Canadian refineries have taken advantage of allowances within the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to increase exports as U.S. output has risen to a near 20-year high.

Oil major BP Plc secured U.S. government permission to ship U.S. crude oil to Canada last October, while Royal Dutch Shell and other companies have also sought export licenses.

The United States will generally allow exports of crude if these are matched by the import of an equal volume of gasoline and diesel.