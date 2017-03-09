版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 02:26 BJT

UPDATE 1-U.S. Energy Dept awards 10 mln bbls of sour crude from SPR

 (Updates with table of all sales and background)
    NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Energy Department
said on Thursday that it had awarded 10 million barrels of sour
crude oil to BP Plc, Valero Marketing and Supply Co
, among others, from the strategic petroleum reserve.
    BP was awarded 5.4 million barrels of oil priced at $278
million, according to a successful offers report on its website.
BP took all deliveries by vessel.
    Valero was awarded 1.6 million barrels priced at $83 million
for delivery by pipeline. 
    Last month, the Energy Department issued a notice to sell
the crude from Bryan Mound and Big Hill in Texas, and West
Hackberry in Louisiana. Revenues from the SPR will be deposited
into the U.S. Treasury general fund.
     The deliveries will be scheduled to take place in May and
June, with early deliveries in April accommodated to the maximum
extent possible, the SPR had earlier said. 
    
 (Volumes in thousands of barrels)   
 Company         Delivery by   Delivery by   Price
                 pipe          vessel        
 Atlantic        700           -             $36,073,400
 Trading &                                   
 Marketing Inc.                              
 BP Oil Supply   -             3,000         $155,085,000
 BP Oil Supply   -             1,000         $51,496,000
 BP Oil Supply   -             1,400         $71,862,000
 Marathon        200           -             $10,462,000
 Petroleum Co                                
 Marathon        200           -             $10,412,000
 Petroleum Co                                
 Marathon        200           -             $10,382,000
 Petroleum Co                                
 Marathon        200           -             $10,282,000
 Petroleum Co                                
 PetroChina      -             550           $28,798,000
 International                               
 America Inc                                 
 Phillips 66 Co  200           -             $10,315,500
 Shell Trading   500           -             $25,846,000
 US Co                                       
 Shell Trading   -             250           $12,900,500
 US Co                                       
 Valero          800           -             $41,672,000
 Marketing and                               
 Supply Co                                   
 Valero          800           -             $41,552,000
 Marketing and                               
 Supply Co                                   
                                             
                                             
 Total           3,800         6,200         $517,138,400
 
    

 (Reporting by Liz Hampton and Catherine Ngai; Editing by Andrew
Hay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐