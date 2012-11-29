版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 06:45 BJT

US oil imports in Sept down from year ago-EIA

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 U.S. crude oil imports fell
539,000 barrels per day from a year earlier in September, the
Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.
    Crude imports averaged 8.375 million bpd in September.
Imports of crude oil have dropped year-over-year in eight of the
first nine months of the year.
    The dip in imports coincided with a decline in U.S. oil
demand in September, down 3.81 percent from a year ago.
 
    Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier
in September, exporting 2.293 million bpd, down 34,000 bpd from
a year earlier.
    Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the
United States during the month, exporting 1.291 million bpd,
down 174,000 bpd from a year earlier.
    
Crude Oil Imports (thousand barrels per day)
 Country            Sep-12  Aug-12  YTD 2012  Sep-11  YTD 2011
 CANADA             2,293   2,455   2,436     2,327   2,186
 SAUDI ARABIA       1,291   1,220   1,408     1,465   1,180
 MEXICO             1,040   968     966       1,099   1,115
 VENEZUELA          1,002   943     873       759     893
 IRAQ               461     550     460       403     472
 NIGERIA            423     462     406       529     826
 COLOMBIA           333     389     409       510     378
 KUWAIT             306     300     319       145     164
 ANGOLA             222     141     246       283     323
 ECUADOR            218     174     187       299     221
 EQUATORIAL GUINEA  96      21      43        18      25
 BRAZIL             95      211     235       163     227
 GABON              82      49      38        18      37
 ALGERIA            79      192     127       139     205
 RUSSIA             65      91      110       180     221
 
Total Imports of Petroleum (thousand barrels per day)

 Country            Sep-12  Aug-12  YTD 2012  Sep-11  YTD 2011
 CANADA             2,815   3,022   2,978     2,880   2,774
 SAUDI ARABIA       1,291   1,220   1,412     1,479   1,187
 MEXICO             1,096   1,016   1,025     1,192   1,220
 VENEZUELA          1,035   1,007   923       806     985
 RUSSIA             562     368     467       592     613
 NIGERIA            468     504     445       580     878
 IRAQ               461     550     460       404     472
 COLOMBIA           357     409     440       529     409
 KUWAIT             310     301     320       145     165
 ANGOLA             237     153     259       304     335
 ECUADOR            218     180     191       305     223
 ALGERIA            175     303     260       291     397
 BRAZIL             152     289     268       190     243
 UNITED KINGDOM     109     197     164       124     164
 EQUATORIAL GUINEA  96      21      43        18      31

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐