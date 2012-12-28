版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 29日 星期六 06:28 BJT

US oil imports in Oct down from year ago-EIA

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 U.S. crude oil imports in
October fell 816,000 barrels per day from a year earlier,
hitting their lowest monthly level since January 2000, the
Energy Information Administration said on Friday.
    Crude oil imports averaged 8.091 million bpd in October.
Imports of crude oil dropped from year-earlier levels in nine of
the first 10 months of the year.
    The dip in imports coincided with a slight decline in U.S.
oil demand in October. 
    Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier
in October, exporting 2.222 million bpd, down 24,000 bpd from a
year earlier.
    Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the
United States during the month, exporting 1.254 million bpd, up
134,000 bpd from a year earlier.
    
Crude Oil Imports (thousand barrels per day)
 Country            Oct-12  Sep-12  YTD 2012  Oct-11  YTD 2011
 CANADA             2,222   2,293   2,414     2,246   2,192
 SAUDI ARABIA       1,254   1,291   1,393     1,120   1,174
 MEXICO             1,005   1,040   970       1,084   1,112
 VENEZUELA          928     1,002   879       862     890
 IRAQ               593     461     473       490     474
 NIGERIA            500     423     415       625     806
 COLOMBIA           349     333     403       524     393
 KUWAIT             277     306     315       276     176
 ANGOLA             177     222     239       427     333
 ECUADOR            122     218     181       173     216
 RUSSIA             119     65      111       277     227
 GABON              111     82      46        15      34
 ALGERIA            100     79      125       64      191
 EQUATORIAL GUINEA  49      96      44        0       23
 LIBYA              46      60      66        0       11
 
Total Imports of Petroleum (thousand barrels per day)
 Country         Oct-12  Sep-12  YTD 2012  Oct-11  YTD 2011
 CANADA          2,683   2,815   2,948     2,719   2,768
 MEXICO          1,062   1,096   1,029     1,177   1,216
 SAUDI ARABIA    1,257   1,291   1,396     1,120   1,180
 VENEZUELA       951     1,035   926       906     977
 NIGERIA         543     468     455       693     859
 RUSSIA          552     562     476       687     620
 IRAQ            593     461     473       490     474
 COLOMBIA        376     357     434       578     426
 ALGERIA         186     175     253       173     374
 ANGOLA          183     237     252       439     345
 BRAZIL          90      152     250       190     237
 ECUADOR         122     218     184       178     218
 VIRGIN ISLANDS  3       0       14        151     185
 KUWAIT          287     310     317       278     177
 UNITED KINGDOM  117     109     159       150     163

