US oil imports in Oct down from year ago-EIA

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 U.S. crude oil imports in
October fell 816,000 barrels per day from a year earlier,
hitting their lowest monthly level since January 2000, the
Energy Information Administration said on Friday.
Crude oil imports averaged 8.091 million bpd in October.
Imports of crude oil dropped from year-earlier levels in nine of
the first 10 months of the year.
The dip in imports coincided with a slight decline in U.S.
oil demand in October.
Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier
in October, exporting 2.222 million bpd, down 24,000 bpd from a
year earlier.
Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the
United States during the month, exporting 1.254 million bpd, up
134,000 bpd from a year earlier.
Crude Oil Imports (thousand barrels per day)
Country Oct-12 Sep-12 YTD 2012 Oct-11 YTD 2011
CANADA 2,222 2,293 2,414 2,246 2,192
SAUDI ARABIA 1,254 1,291 1,393 1,120 1,174
MEXICO 1,005 1,040 970 1,084 1,112
VENEZUELA 928 1,002 879 862 890
IRAQ 593 461 473 490 474
NIGERIA 500 423 415 625 806
COLOMBIA 349 333 403 524 393
KUWAIT 277 306 315 276 176
ANGOLA 177 222 239 427 333
ECUADOR 122 218 181 173 216
RUSSIA 119 65 111 277 227
GABON 111 82 46 15 34
ALGERIA 100 79 125 64 191
EQUATORIAL GUINEA 49 96 44 0 23
LIBYA 46 60 66 0 11
Total Imports of Petroleum (thousand barrels per day)
Country Oct-12 Sep-12 YTD 2012 Oct-11 YTD 2011
CANADA 2,683 2,815 2,948 2,719 2,768
MEXICO 1,062 1,096 1,029 1,177 1,216
SAUDI ARABIA 1,257 1,291 1,396 1,120 1,180
VENEZUELA 951 1,035 926 906 977
NIGERIA 543 468 455 693 859
RUSSIA 552 562 476 687 620
IRAQ 593 461 473 490 474
COLOMBIA 376 357 434 578 426
ALGERIA 186 175 253 173 374
ANGOLA 183 237 252 439 345
BRAZIL 90 152 250 190 237
ECUADOR 122 218 184 178 218
VIRGIN ISLANDS 3 0 14 151 185
KUWAIT 287 310 317 278 177
UNITED KINGDOM 117 109 159 150 163