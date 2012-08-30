版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 31日 星期五 06:05 BJT

US oil imports in June down from year ago -EIA

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 U.S. crude oil imports fell
in June, dropping 134,000 barrels per day from a year earlier,
the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.
    Crude imports averaged 9.101 million barrels per day in
June, the fourth consecutive monthly decline.
    U.S. oil demand also dropped in June by more than expected,
down 1.76 percent from a year ago.
    Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier
in June, exporting 2.460 million bpd, up 387,000 bpd from a year
earlier.
    Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the
United states during the month, exporting 1.456 million bpd, up,
292,000 bpd from last year. 
    
 Crude Oil Imports (thousand barrels per day)
 Country       Jun-12  May-12  YTD 2012  Jun-11  YTD 2011
 CANADA        2,460   2,378   2,449     2,085   2,110
 SAUDI ARABIA  1,456   1,465   1,451     1,164   1,129
 MEXICO        862     956     954       1,108   1,108
 VENEZUELA     750     821     819       1,012   933
 IRAQ          649     675     462       559     435
 COLOMBIA      491     398     431       272     334
 NIGERIA       471     371     401       813     871
 ANGOLA        346     256     263       373     319
 RUSSIA        252     106     119       335     248
 KUWAIT        249     405     327       238     158
 BRAZIL        243     197     265       269     222
 ECUADOR       236     186     188       219     175
 ALGERIA       127     143     133       110     229
 LIBYA         93      65      53        34      18
 CAMEROON      64      31      52        32      26
 

 Total Imports of Petroleum (thousand barrels per day)
 Country         Jun-12  May-12  YTD 2012  Jun-11  YTD 2011
 CANADA          3,051   3,018   2,998     2,524   2,657
 SAUDI ARABIA    1,456   1,471   1,455     1,169   1,134
 MEXICO          915     996     1,019     1,222   1,232
 VENEZUELA       788     861     869       1,077   1,027
 RUSSIA          655     550     464       689     623
 IRAQ            649     675     462       559     435
 NIGERIA         515     428     443       853     921
 COLOMBIA        515     430     467       309     369
 ANGOLA          378     256     277       373     328
 BRAZIL          297     215     285       285     235
 KUWAIT          250     407     328       238     158
 ALGERIA         236     303     275       293     438
 ECUADOR         236     199     191       219     176
 UNITED KINGDOM  205     143     172       146     172
 NETHERLANDS     151     121     116       175     126
 * The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the U.S.
territories.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐