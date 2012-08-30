US oil imports in June down from year ago -EIA

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 U.S. crude oil imports fell
in June, dropping 134,000 barrels per day from a year earlier,
the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.
Crude imports averaged 9.101 million barrels per day in
June, the fourth consecutive monthly decline.
U.S. oil demand also dropped in June by more than expected,
down 1.76 percent from a year ago.
Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier
in June, exporting 2.460 million bpd, up 387,000 bpd from a year
earlier.
Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the
United states during the month, exporting 1.456 million bpd, up,
292,000 bpd from last year.
Crude Oil Imports (thousand barrels per day)
Country Jun-12 May-12 YTD 2012 Jun-11 YTD 2011
CANADA 2,460 2,378 2,449 2,085 2,110
SAUDI ARABIA 1,456 1,465 1,451 1,164 1,129
MEXICO 862 956 954 1,108 1,108
VENEZUELA 750 821 819 1,012 933
IRAQ 649 675 462 559 435
COLOMBIA 491 398 431 272 334
NIGERIA 471 371 401 813 871
ANGOLA 346 256 263 373 319
RUSSIA 252 106 119 335 248
KUWAIT 249 405 327 238 158
BRAZIL 243 197 265 269 222
ECUADOR 236 186 188 219 175
ALGERIA 127 143 133 110 229
LIBYA 93 65 53 34 18
CAMEROON 64 31 52 32 26
Total Imports of Petroleum (thousand barrels per day)
Country Jun-12 May-12 YTD 2012 Jun-11 YTD 2011
CANADA 3,051 3,018 2,998 2,524 2,657
SAUDI ARABIA 1,456 1,471 1,455 1,169 1,134
MEXICO 915 996 1,019 1,222 1,232
VENEZUELA 788 861 869 1,077 1,027
RUSSIA 655 550 464 689 623
IRAQ 649 675 462 559 435
NIGERIA 515 428 443 853 921
COLOMBIA 515 430 467 309 369
ANGOLA 378 256 277 373 328
BRAZIL 297 215 285 285 235
KUWAIT 250 407 328 238 158
ALGERIA 236 303 275 293 438
ECUADOR 236 199 191 219 176
UNITED KINGDOM 205 143 172 146 172
NETHERLANDS 151 121 116 175 126
* The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the U.S.
territories.