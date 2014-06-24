U.S. senator urges Obama admin to fully lift crude oil export ban

WASHINGTON, June 24 Senator Lisa Murkowski urged the Obama administration on Tuesday to fully lift the 40-year-old ban on crude exports after a news report said U.S. officials have allowed two companies to export shipments of a light oil called condensates.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Commerce Department gave approval via a private ruling to Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Enterprise Product Partners LP to export the oil.

"Commerce's decision to allow companies to process condensate and export the resulting products is a reasonable first step that reflects the new reality of our energy landscape," Murkowski of Alaska, the top Republican on the Senate energy committee, said in a release. "I continue to urge the administration to fully lift the ban on crude oil and condensate exports."

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Eric Beech)