BRIEF-Allison Transmission, China National Heavy Duty Truck to evaluate strategic partnership
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Corp to evaluate strategic partnership
AUSTIN, Texas Jan 30 A Princess Cruises ship, owned by Carnival Corp, will be met by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team that will investigate an outbreak of a virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea when it rolls into the port of Houston on Friday, a day early after the trip was cut short by fog, the company said.
The Caribbean Princess, with about 3,100 passengers and 1,150 crew members will be sanitized before its next scheduled departure on Feb. 1, the company said.
"Approximately three passengers have current active symptoms of norovirus, and over the course of the cruise 165 passengers reported ill to the medical center," it said in a statement.
The outbreak comes after a Royal Caribbean cruise ship this week cut short its Caribbean cruise after more than 600 people became sick with a gastrointestinal illness. .
The Royal Caribbean cruise line said it believes the illnesses are consistent with norovirus, a highly contagious virus spread from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
CDC spokesman Llelwyn Grant said two CDC vessel sanitation and health officers will board the ship in Houston to investigate the outbreak and the response of the ship's management.
Specimens will be sent to CDC labs for testing.
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Corp to evaluate strategic partnership
April 19 The Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) plans to take at least a 10 percent stake in Turkey's state-run stock exchange as the multilateral lender ramps up activities in the country, a senior official of the bank told Reuters.
TOKYO, April 19 Japanese stocks were nearly flat on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors refrained from taking large positions as geopolitical tensions soured the mood.