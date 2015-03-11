版本:
Former Norwegian Cruise Line CEO sues Virgin Group over cruise line

MIAMI, March 11 The former chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd sued Richard Branson's Virgin Group in federal court in Miami for $300 million on Wednesday over plans by the British billionaire to launch his own luxury cruise line.

The lawsuit by Colin Veitch, who oversaw Norwegian from 2000 to 2008, claims that Virgin muscled him out of a joint venture to break into the industry with massive ships capable of carrying thousands of passengers and operating as floating resorts, according to court documents. (Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Editing by David Adams and Eric Walsh)
