2017年7月27日 / 下午2点07分 / 1 天前

CSE Global to pay $12 mln to settle apparent violations of Iran sanctions -U.S.

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore-based technology company CSE Global Ltd has agreed to pay more than $12 million to settle 104 apparent violations of Iran sanctions by its subsidiary, the U.S. Department of Treasury said on Thursday.

The subsidiary, ​CSE TransTel Pte Ltd, "caused at least six separate financial institutions to engage in the unauthorized exportation or re-exportation of financial services from the United States to Iran," in 2012 and 2013, U.S. Treasury said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu)

