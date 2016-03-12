UPDATE 2-AT&T, Starwood, Marriott working on Cuba deals ahead of Obama visit

(Adds comment from source familiar with AT&T's negotiations)
WASHINGTON, March 11 At least three major U.S.
companies, AT&T Inc, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide
Inc and Marriott International Inc, are seeking
to complete deals in Cuba as President Barack Obama prepares to
visit Havana, a person familiar with the discussions said on
Friday.
The flurry of deal-making could help Obama use his historic
March 20-22 trip to showcase what he sees as the benefits of
Washington's diplomatic opening with the former Cold War foe
after decades of hostility. It will be the first visit to Cuba
by a U.S. president in nearly 90 years.
But even as Obama prepares to unveil further measures next
week to chip away at decades-old restrictions on trade and
travel to Cuba, the longstanding U.S. economic embargo strictly
limits efforts by American companies to do business on the
communist-ruled island.
AT&T is trying to complete a mobile communications agreement
with Cuba's state telecoms monopoly Etecsa, while Starwood is
also weighing an announcement, according to the source, who was
briefed by administration and company officials.
ATT declined comment.
A source familiar with AT&T's negotiations said: "While
there are discussions with Etecsa, there is no agreement in
place."
Starwood said it "has applied for authorization from the
U.S. Treasury Department to operate hotels in Cuba."
"We see many opportunities for the expansion of our brands
into Cuba at this inflection point, and look forward to building
long-term relationships and welcoming travelers into our hotels
in this dynamic market."
Marriott spokesman Thomas Marder said: "We are optimistic
that we are going to get a green light soon from the U.S.
government to have hotels under the Marriott flag in Cuba."
The three companies were first identified by the Wall Street
Journal.
Other deals may also be in the works timed for Obama's
visit. Major League Baseball is considering an announcement,
according to the person familiar with the discussions. No
details were immediately available.
MLB has had discussions with the U.S. and Cuban governments
looking for ways to allow big-league teams to sign Cuban players
without them having to defect.
White House officials were not immediately available for
comment.
While many U.S. companies are interested in the Cuban
market, most have been slow to take advantage of the U.S.
opening to Havana. They remain hemmed in by the more than
half-century old embargo and wary of the Cuban government's
failure to enact significant economic reforms.
U.S. airlines have rushed to apply for routes to the island
but the embargo still bans general tourism as well as many other
kinds of business dealings.
Obama has called for lifting the embargo but that can only
be done by Congress, and Republicans who control both chambers
have made clear they will not act.
Obama's Republican critics have accused him of giving up too
much for too little from the Cuban government and of playing
down human rights concerns to pursue rapprochement with Cuba,
which began in December 2014 and is now seen as a major piece of
his foreign policy legacy.
White House officials have countered that the outreach to
Cuba is aimed at helping ordinary Cubans while opening up
commercial opportunities for Americans.
