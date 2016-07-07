U.S. proposes United, Delta, American airlines fly nonstop to Havana

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
WASHINGTON, July 7 The Obama administration on Thursday proposed eight airlines including United Continental Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O> and JetBlue Airlines Corp to start nonstop flights from the United States to Havana, Cuba as early as this fall, administration officials said.
The tentative list of airlines, which must still be finalized, also include Alaska Air Group Inc, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co, and Spirit Airlines Inc .
"Today we take another important step toward delivering on President Obama's promise to re-engage Cuba," U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement given to Reuters.
"Restoring regular air service holds tremendous potential to reunite Cuban-American families and foster education and opportunities for American businesses of all sizes," he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.