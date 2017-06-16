UPDATE 3-Trump to limit Cuba travel, restrict business deals with military - U.S. officials

(Adds details from senior White House official)
By Matt Spetalnick and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, June 15 President Donald Trump on
Friday will announce a plan to tighten rules on Americans
traveling to Cuba and significantly restrict U.S. companies from
doing business with Cuban enterprises controlled by the
military, senior White House officials said on Thursday.
Trump will lay out his new Cuba policy in a speech in Miami
that will roll back parts of former President Barack Obama's
opening to the communist-ruled island after a 2014 diplomatic
breakthrough between the two former Cold War foes.
Taking a tougher approach against Havana after promising to
do so during the presidential campaign, Trump will outline
stricter enforcement of an existing ban on Americans going to
Cuba as tourists and will seek to prevent U.S. dollars from
being used to fund what the new U.S. administration sees as a
repressive military-dominated government.
The new policy will ban most U.S. business deals with the
Armed Forces Business Enterprises Group (GAESA), a sprawling
conglomerate involved in all sectors of the economy, but make
exceptions related to air and sea travel, the officials said.
This will essentially shield U.S. airlines and cruise lines now
serving the island.
But even as he curbs Obama’s détente with Cuba, Trump will
stop short of closing embassies or breaking off diplomatic
relations restored in 2015 after more than five decades of
hostility, U.S. officials said.
He will also leave in place some other tangible measures
implemented by his Democratic predecessor, including the
resumption of direct U.S.-Cuba commercial flights, though
Trump’s more restrictive policy seems certain to dampen new
economic ties overall.
And, according to one White House official, the
administration does not intend to “disrupt” existing business
deals such as one struck under Obama by Starwood Hotels, which
is owned by Marriott International Inc, to manage a
historic Havana hotel.
There are also no plans to reinstate the limits that Obama
lifted on the amount of the island’s coveted rum and cigars that
American can bring home for personal use, one White House
official said.
As a result, the changes – though far-reaching – appear to
be less sweeping than many pro-engagement advocates had feared.
HUMAN RIGHTS
Trump will justify his partial reversal of Obama’s measures
to a large extent on human rights grounds. His aides contend
that Obama’s easing of U.S. restrictions has done nothing to
advance political freedoms in Cuba, while benefiting the Cuban
government financially.
Saying that the aim was to repair what Trump has called a
“bad deal” struck by Obama with Havana, one U.S. official said
the new administration would leave the door open to improved
relations if Cuba undertakes democratic reforms such as allowing
free and fair elections and the release of political prisoners.
International human rights groups say, however, that
reinstating a U.S. policy of isolating the island could make the
situation worse by empowering Cuban hardliners. The Cuban
government has made clear it will not be pressured into
political reforms in exchange for diplomatic engagement.
At home, Trump’s critics have questioned why his
administration is now singling out Cuba for its human rights
record while insisting that in other parts of the world it will
not lecture other countries on the issue.
Trump will issue a presidential memorandum when he delivers
his speech at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami’s Little Havana
district, the heart of America’s Cuban-American and Cuban exile
community. The venue is named after a leader of the failed
U.S.-backed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961 against Fidel
Castro’s revolutionary government.
Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who was played a key role in
pushing for Trump’s changes, was expected to attend along with
U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and other Cuban-American
lawmakers.
Under Trump’s order, the Treasury and Commerce Departments
will be given 30 days to begin writing new regulations and they
will not take effect until they are complete.
Under the revised travel policy, U.S. officials say there
will be tighter enforcement to make sure Americans legally fit
the 12 authorized categories they claim to be traveling under,
which could spook many visitors, wary of receiving a hefty fine.
While tourism to Cuba is banned by U.S. law, the Obama
administration had been allowing people to travel to Cuba as
part of “people to people” educational trips for visitors, a
classification that a White House official said was “ripe for
abuse” by those looking for beach vacations.
Trump’s new policy will eliminate such visits by
individuals while still allowing them to be done as group tours,
and also retaining individual travel under other authorized
categories such as religious, artistic and journalistic
activities, the official said.
But Trump’s planned rollback of Obama’s policy has drawn
opposition from American businesses and the travel industry,
which have begun making inroads on the island, as well as many
lawmakers, including some of Trump’s fellow Republicans.
The new policy has come together after contentious meetings
within the administration.
Some aides have argued that Trump, a former real estate
magnate who won the presidency promising to unleash U.S.
business and create jobs, would have a hard time defending any
moves that close off the Cuban market.
But other advisers have contended that it is important to
make good on a promise to Cuban-Americans whose support they
considered significant in winning Florida in the 2016 election.
Miami is home to the largest Cuban-American community.
(Additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Washington, Sarah
Marsh and Marc Frank in Havana; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)