UPDATE 5-Obama arrives in Havana for historic visit to Cuba

HAVANA, March 20 U.S. President Barack Obama
arrived in Cuba on Sunday on a historic visit, opening a new
chapter in U.S. engagement with the island's Communist
government after decades of animosity between the former Cold
War foes.
Obama landed at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport
aboard Air Force One, the presidential jet with "United States
of America" emblazoned across its fuselage, a sight almost
unimaginable before the detente of December 2014.
The three-day trip, the first by a U.S. president to Cuba in
88 years, is the culmination of a diplomatic opening announced
by Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro in December 2014,
ending a Cold War-era estrangement that began when the Cuban
revolution ousted a pro-American government in 1959.
Obama, who abandoned a longtime U.S. policy of trying to
isolate Cuba, wants to make his shift irreversible. But major
obstacles remain to full normalization of ties, and Obama's
critics at home say the visit is premature.
Traveling with first lady Michelle Obama, her mother and
their daughters, Sasha and Malia, the president will mostly play
tourist on his first night on the Caribbean island, taking in
the famous sights of Old Havana.
He will hold talks with Raul Castro - but not his brother
Fidel, the revolutionary leader - and speak to entrepreneurs on
Monday. He meets privately with dissidents, addresses Cubans
live on state-run media and attends an exhibition baseball game
on Tuesday.
The trip carries both symbolism and substance after decades
of hostility between Washington and Havana.
It makes Obama the first sitting American president to visit
Cuba since Calvin Coolidge arrived on a battleship in 1928.
It is also another major step in chipping away at remaining
barriers to U.S.-Cuba trade and travel and developing more
normal relations between Washington and Havana.
Since rapprochement, the two sides have restored diplomatic
ties and signed commercial deals on telecommunications and
scheduled airline service.
Major differences remain, notably the 54-year-old economic
embargo of Cuba. Obama has asked Congress to rescind it, but the
move has been blocked by the Republican leadership.
Underscoring the ideological divide that persists between
Washington and Havana, Cuban police, backed by hundreds of
pro-government demonstrators, broke up the regular march of a
leading dissident group, the Ladies in White, detaining about 50
people just hours before Obama was due to arrive.
