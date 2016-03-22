UPDATE 9-Obama spars with Cuba's Castro over human rights in historic visit

(Adds dinner, prisoner detail)
By Matt Spetalnick and Frank Jack Daniel
HAVANA, March 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
pushed Cuba to improve human rights during his historic visit to
the Communist-led island on Monday, publicly sparring with
President Raul Castro who showed flashes of anger and hit back
at U.S. "double standards".
Obama praised Castro for openly discussing their differences
but he said a "full flowering" of the relationship would happen
only with progress on the issue of rights.
"In the absence of that, I think it will continue to be a
very powerful irritant," Obama said in a joint news conference
with Castro that began with jokes but was tense at times.
"America believes in democracy. We believe that freedom of
speech and freedom of assembly and freedom of religion are not
just American values but are universal values," he said.
Both men's remarks were broadcast live on Cuban state
television from Cuba's Palace of the Revolution in a room draped
with the Stars and Stripes and the Cuban flag.
Castro countered that no country meets all international
rights but appeared uncomfortable as he made the rare step of
taking questions from journalists in a country where the media
is state controlled.
Obama, the first U.S. president to visit Cuba in 88 years,
agreed in 2014 to improve relations with the former Cold War foe
but he is under pressure at home to push Castro's government to
allow political dissent and to further open its Soviet-style
economy.
He said the two sides would hold talks on human rights in
Havana later this year.
Opponents say Obama has given away too much as he improves
ties, with too little from Castro in return, although the
leading Republican candidate for the Nov. 8 presidential
election, Donald Trump, said on Monday he would likely continue
to normalize ties with Cuba if elected.
Castro, an army general who became president when his ailing
older brother Fidel retired in 2008, had never before taken
questions from foreign reporters on live Cuban television and
was clearly irritated when asked about political prisoners in
Cuba, demanding the reporter produce a list of those in jail.
"Tell me now. What political prisoners? Give me a name, or
the names," Castro said. "And if there are these political
prisoners they will be free before nightfall."
Cuba says it has no political prisoners and that the dozens
listed by dissident groups are instead common criminals.
Castro said Cuba has a strong record on rights such as
health, access to education and women's equality. His government
criticizes the United States on racism, police violence and the
use of torture at the Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba.
Ben Rhodes, a senior Obama aide, later insisted that Cuba
has political prisoners and said the U.S. government had shared
lists of them with Cuba. He said Cuba has shifted from long
prisons terms to short-term detentions of political opponents.
Later in the evening, Castro sat between Obama and First
Lady Michelle Obama for a dinner of rum flavored soup and pork,
at a table that also included the leaders' top advisers.
'EMBARGO'S GOING TO END'
Obama's ease with reporters' questions contrasted with
Castro's manner. The tension was palpable as Castro declined to
call on a slew of Cuban journalists who yearned for the rare
chance to ask him questions.
Fumbling with a headset providing translation, the
84-year-old leader scolded reporters when he was asked again
about rights, saying he agreed to only take one question.
Obama playfully encouraged him to address a second but
Castro seemed reluctant as he obliged.
"How many countries comply with all 61 human rights? Do you
know? I do. None. None," Castro said.
In another awkward moment, as the news conference ended,
Castro lifted Obama's arm in the air as if to form a victory
salute. Obama resisted, letting his hand hang limp rather than
form a fist.
As part of the diplomatic breakthrough in 2014, Cuba
released 53 prisoners that the U.S. government considered
political prisoners. But the dissident Cuban Commission of Human
Rights and National Reconciliation says 79 are still behind
bars, among about 40 held for peaceful political protest.
"This list is here if they want to see it," commission
leader Elizardo Sanchez said on Monday.
His list also includes armed anti-government militants,
convicted hijackers, army deserters and spies, but Sanchez said
they are political because they were denied due process.
Castro offered Cuba's recipe for better relations, saying
the United States needs to lift its 54-year-old trade embargo on
the island and hand back the Guantanamo Bay base to Cuba.
Obama did not respond to the demand on Guantanamo Bay but
said he was optimistic about the elimination of sanctions
against Cuba.
"The embargo's going to end. When, I can't be entirely
sure," Obama said.
Obama efforts to encourage Congress to rescind the embargo
has been rejected by the Republican leadership. Thwarted, Obama
has instead used executive authority to loosen restrictions on
trade and travel.
Obama said direct flights from the United States would start
this year. He said regular tourism to Cuba could happen "very
soon," in comments to U.S. network ABC.
A clutch of deals timed to coincide with the visit appeared
to show the strategy was bearing commercial fruit, notably U.S.
cruise company Carnival's announcement on Monday that it would
sail the first ship from the United States to Cuba in more than
50 years, in a deal that will bring in thousands of U.S.
tourists at a time.
About a dozen major U.S. brands have stuck deals or are in
talks with Cuba. Ahead of the meeting with Castro, Obama said
Google would provide more Wi-Fi and broadband access
on the island. Google said later its efforts were in the "early
stages."
