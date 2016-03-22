UPDATE 3-Obama appeals for political freedoms in speech to Cubans

(Adds quotes and details)
By Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick
HAVANA, March 22 U.S. President Barack Obama
delivered an impassioned appeal for political liberties in Cuba,
including freedom of expression and religion, as he spoke
directly to the Cuban people on Tuesday in a historic speech
broadcast throughout the Communist-ruled island.
Speaking at Havana's Grand Theater with Cuban President Raul
Castro in attendance in what White House officials touted as a
crowning moment of Obama's visit, Obama extended a "hand of
friendship." He declared that he had come to Havana to "bury the
last remnant" of the Cold War in the Americas.
But he also pressed for economic and political reforms,
speaking in a one-party state where little dissent is tolerated.
"Voters should be able to chose their governments in free
and democratic elections," he said.
"Not everybody agrees with me on this, not everybody agrees
with the American people on this but I believe those human
rights are universal. I believe they're the rights of the
American people, the Cuban people and people around the world,"
Obama said.
His address marked the final day of his trip, the first by a
U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years. His presence in Havana was
the culmination of a diplomatic opening that he and Castro
announced in December 2014, ending decades of estrangement
between Washington and Havana that began soon after Cuba's 1959
revolution.
Obama drew strong applause from the audience when he
reiterated his call for an end to the longstanding U.S. economic
embargo against Cuba, which only the U.S. Congress can lift.
Obama, who abandoned a longtime U.S. policy of trying to
isolate Cuba, wants to make his shift irreversible by the time
he leaves office in January and secure it as a piece of his
foreign policy legacy.
But major obstacles remain to full normalization of ties,
most notably the continuing U.S. embargo and differences over
human rights.
The Republican-controlled Congress has so far rejected the
Democratic president's call for a lifting of the embargo,
although Obama has used his executive powers to ease some trade
and travel restrictions on the island.
The president's critics at home have called his visit a
premature reward to the Castro government. U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, said on Tuesday
the trip legitimizes what he called Castro's "tyrannical
dictatorship."
'IT'S UP TO YOU'
With his words carried live by Cuba's state-run media, Obama
sought to persuade ordinary Cubans that his new policy,
including easing of trade and travel restrictions, was focused
primarily on helping them to improve their lives.
Standing at a lectern flanked by U.S. and Cuban flags, Obama
laid out a hopeful vision of future U.S.-Cuban relations and
told Cubans "it's up to you" to take steps to change the
country.
On Monday he sparred with Castro at a news conference where
both leaders aired some of the old grievances between their
countries, even as they sought to advance the diplomatic thaw.
Castro, an army general who took over as president from his
ailing brother, Fidel Castro, in 2008, was at the theater to
greet Obama on arrival and sat in the audience for the speech.
At the end of the speech, the Cuban leader lightly applauded
from the balcony, then waved to the crowd.
Obama's words at times were as much aimed at the Castro
government as at the Cuban people, especially when he urged
political freedoms and faster economic reforms to take advantage
of the U.S. opening to the island.
"I believe citizens should be free to speak their minds
without fear, to organize and to criticize their government and
protest peacefully," said Obama.
Obama's administration is seeking to bridge the ideological
divide by galvanizing the support of the Cuban public to help
him pressure their government for reforms that so far have been
slow to come.
However, the Cuban government has made plain that it does
not see the detente as a path to political changes on the
island.
After the speech, Obama met privately with about a dozen
Cuban dissidents at the U.S. Embassy. He noted that some of them
had been detained and commended them for their courage. Among
the participants was Berta Soler, leader of Ladies in White, a
protest group.
Obama and his aides say the future pace of rapprochement
depends heavily on whether the Cuban government is ready to
start loosening its grip on its Soviet-style economy and its
heavily controlled society.
Obama's much-anticipated address marked the first time a
sitting U.S. president's speech was broadcast to the Cuban
people while on Cuban soil - though speeches by visiting popes
have been carried live by state media.
Jimmy Carter, traveling to Cuba in 2002 as the first former
U.S. president to visit since the revolution, called for
political freedoms in a speech broadcast on live television.
(Additional reporting by Dan Trotta and Frank Jack Daniel;
Editing by Frances Kerry)