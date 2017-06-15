Cuban military's tentacles reach deep into economy

| HAVANA, June 15
HAVANA, June 15 American tourists strolling the
ample squares and narrow streets of colonial Havana may not know
it, but from novelist Ernest Hemingway's famed Floridita bar to
Sloppy Joe's eatery, they are probably patronizing businesses
owned by Cuba's military.
It is that lucrative line of business that President Donald
Trump will target when he rolls out his new Cuba policy Friday
in Miami, the heart of the country's hard-line exile community,
according to U.S. officials who have seen a draft presidential
memorandum.
Trump will significantly restrict U.S. companies from doing
business with some military-linked enterprises, the officials
said.
“Any ban on using military-owned tourism facilities would
make it very difficult to bring groups larger than seven people
because for logistical reasons you need to work with the
government,” Collin Laverty, president of Cuba Educational
Travel, said.
The number of Americans traveling to Cuba, mostly in large
groups due to U.S. regulations, has nearly tripled in recent
years and was expected to reach around 400,000 in 2017,
according to U.S. travel agencies.
Trump's expected limits on U.S. business deals will target
the Armed Forces Business Enterprises Group (GAESA), a
conglomerate involved in all sectors of the economy that is
headed up by General Luis Alberto Rodriguez, reportedly
President Raul Castro’s son-in-law.
That is bad news for the pro-engagement U.S. politicians and
hundreds of businesses that flocked to Cuba in the last few
years in search of new opportunities.
The only hotel deal struck to date may prove the last for
now, at least in the capital. Starwood Hotels & Resorts
Worldwide, which is owned by Marriott International Inc,
signed on to manage a Gaviota hotel in Havana under the
Sheraton brand which opened in 2016.
Gaviota is part of GAESA and tourism development projects in
Havana and other choice locations are almost exclusively in its
hands.
U.S. Gulf Coast ports and the Port of Virginia, which have
signed letters of intent to work with the new Mariel container
terminal, will most likely have to look elsewhere for shipping
partners as it is controlled by Almacenes Universales, another
GAESA company.
The terminal feeds a surrounding Chinese-style development
zone which allows investors 100 percent ownership and which was
visited by dozens of U.S. business delegations beginning in
2015, though no deals were signed. It also is controlled by
Almacenes Universales.
GAESA does not run Cuba’s airports, or its cruise ship
terminals, meaning U.S. airlines and cruise operators might not
be directly impacted, but it does control the marinas.
All the state hotels, stores and eateries in colonial Old
Havana are owned by Habaguanex, which was recently taken over
from the city historian's office by GAESA.
GAESA began modestly enough in the 1980s as an effort to
bring modern management to the civilian sector mired in the ways
of Soviet-style administration.
It has grown dramatically over the last decade since Raul
Castro took over for his ailing and now deceased older brother,
Fidel.
Today GAESA boasts dozens of companies that control anywhere
from 40 percent to 60 percent of the Caribbean island’s foreign
exchange earnings, according to Cuban economists.
GAESA’s books, like those of other state-run companies, are
not public.
Some Cuba experts and diplomats believe the military is
feathering its own nest and perhaps preparing to cash in if the
government falls.
But others believe revenues flow to the cash-strapped state.
A former British ambassador to Cuba, Paul Hare, who lectures
at Boston University’s Pardee School of Global Studies, said the
military was viewed as a guardian of the Revolution.
“Their function is to ensure that private Cubans and foreign
investors do not undermine the principles of 'socialism',” he
said.
The holding company controls virtually all of the thousands
of stores, supermarkets and malls in the country that sell
imported products ranging from food and beverages to clothing
and appliances, and hundreds of gas stations and eateries.
That means when you enter a shop in Cuba to purchase a
bottle of water, soda or beer, you probably are patronizing a
military establishment.
If you want to rent a condominium or satellite TV service,
you have to go through a GAESA company.
The holding company also controls two banks and all credit
card and money transfer transactions through Fincimex. RAFIN,
the conglomerate’s mini hedge fund, owns shares in the
telecommunications monopoly ETECSA.
(Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Editing
by Christian Plumb and Lisa Shumaker)